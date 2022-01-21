UNC Basketball: Anthony Harris will be unavailable to play for the rest of the season

This afternoon, the University of North Carolina released a statement in regards to red-shirt sophomore guard Anthony Harris. After missing the last two games, Harris will not be available to play for the rest of the season.

While the school did not elaborate on what is going on with Harris, Carolina head coach Hubert Davis had this to say about the situation:

“Anthony has worked hard to become a valuable contributor to our team,” says Carolina head coach Hubert Davis. “We are disappointed for Anthony and our team, but he will continue to contribute and we know he will work hard so he can play for us again next season.”

Harris competed in 14 regular season games this season, and averaged 2.6 PPG, 0.4 rebounds, and 0.6 assists. He averaged 11.7 minutes per game, which was the lowest of the scholarship upperclassmen. One interesting piece of information released by the school is that he will still practice and participate in other team activities, so whatever the situation is, he remains on the team as an inactive player.

Should the school release anymore information, we will provide an update as soon as possible.