UNC vs. Wake Forest: How to Watch

Tuesday’s game against Miami could not have gone any worse for North Carolina. In losing by 28, the Tar Heels took another annoying loss in a season that’s featured mor than one so far.

To try and bounce back from that, Carolina will now hit the road again, this time heading to Winston-Salem to take on Wake Forest. The Demon Deacons have gotten off to a very solid start to the season under second-year coach Steve Forbes. With a 15-4 record, Wake has gotten themselves into a position to possibly get an NCAA Tournament bid, with several early Bracketology sources putting them currently in the field of 68. Between that and the fact that this is on the road, it’s going to be another tough test for UNC.

If you’re not joining the team at Wake tonight, here’s everything you need to know about how to catch the action:

Time: 8 PM ET

8 PM ET Location: Lawrence Joel Memorial Coliseum - Winston-Salem, NC

Lawrence Joel Memorial Coliseum - Winston-Salem, NC TV: ACC Network with Jay Alter and Malcolm Huckaby on the call

ACC Network with Jay Alter and Malcolm Huckaby on the call Radio: Tar Heel Sports Network (list of affiliates) with Jones Angell on play-by-play, and Eric Montross as analyst. THSN is available online through GoHeels.com, The Varsity Network and the TuneIn app. On Sirius XM, the THSN broadcast will air on channel 371.

Tar Heel Sports Network (list of affiliates) with Jones Angell on play-by-play, and Eric Montross as analyst. THSN is available online through GoHeels.com, The Varsity Network and the TuneIn app. On Sirius XM, the THSN broadcast will air on channel 371. Streaming: The ACCN broadcast is available on Watch ESPN

The ACCN broadcast is available on Watch ESPN Line: UNC +3

Go Heels!