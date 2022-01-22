UNC vs. Wake Forest: Game Thread

We are just moments away from the North Carolina Tar Heels squaring off against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons in Winston-Salem. After a rough loss against Miami, the Heels have a chance to earn their first Q1 win of the season against a very good Demon Deacons team. If you’re looking for any sign that things could work out in the Tar Heels’ favor, Wake lost to Miami as well, though not in such depressing fashion. When looking at more specific aspects of both the Heels and the Deacs, these teams near-perfect mirrors of each other in points per game, points allowed, and field goal percentage. It should be a really good game, but of course that all depends on if the effortless version of UNC gets left in Chapel Hill and the determined team shows up to play.

The bad news is that the team will be without Anthony Harris for the rest of the season, but the good news is that Armando Bacot is healthy and available for tonight’s game after taking a hard fall in the Miami game. Unlike the game against the Hurricanes, however, Bacot will not have a size advantage over the Wake Forest: senior center Dallas Walton weighs in at 7’0, 230-lbs. Being smaller than his defender hasn’t been a problem for Bacot in the past, so hopefully it won’t be much of an issue in tonight’s game.

As always, we’ll be back after the game with some post-game analysis and takes. Until then, Go Heels!