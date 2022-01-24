UNC vs. Virginia Tech: How to Watch, Channel, Streaming

That was a no good, horrible, very bad week.

In a week where the Tar Heels were looking to make a statement against the top tier in the conferences, they made a statement alright: they have a long way to go to be considered a team that can threaten anyone. Two consecutive 20+ point losses for the first time since the infamous 8-20 season has Carolina at their lowest point in the season.

Tonight the Tar Heels try to change that narrative with their second game in a stretch that has them play five times in eleven days. The reason for this ridiculous stretch? Tonight’s opponent.

The Tar Heels were scheduled to play Virginia Tech on December 28th, but at the time the Hokies were dealing with COVID issues inside the program, and so the game had to be postponed. The Tar Heels are just now getting back into the rhythm of a regular schedule, and with the season winding down there were few windows where they could schedule this one.

If you’re looking for good news as a Tar Heel fan, despite the compact schedule the next four opponents are all below you in the standings. The next three games are also at home, where UNC has shown itself to be a different team. Overall, they have a real chance to regain momentum before their big showdown in Chapel Hill on February 5th. That said, all four games are now must wins.

If you aren’t going to be in Chapel Hill for this one, here’s how you can catch the action: