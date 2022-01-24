UNC vs Virginia Tech: Game Thread

Boy, do the Tar Heels need a win. The last two games have been the definition of ugly and nearly anything has to be better. Carolina will have an opportunity to get back on track starting tonight against Virginia Tech in the comforts of home in Chapel Hill. The stretch ahead is a grueling one after some postponements earlier in the season. If things continue to slide the wrong direction, well, it could get really ugly.

It’s difficult to point out any one thing that needs to be better because, truly, the list is pretty long. The offense has been lacking, the defense has struggled, and the team has been without the leadership necessary to help them get up off the mat when an opposing team punches them in the mouth. They have, unfortunately, been on the receiving end of too many mouth punches in the last couple games.

As always, we’ll be back after the game with a full rundown of the happenings. Until then...

Go Heels!