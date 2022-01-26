UNC vs. Boston College: How to Watch

On Monday night, North Carolina got a much needed win over Virginia Tech. It wasn’t always pretty, but the most important that was that they avoided another loss after last week’s struggles. However, this is a busy week and there’s no time for them to rest on their laurels, because they’re back in action tonight as Boston College come to town.

Earlier this season up in Massachusetts, UNC handled the Eagles easily, going into halftime up 29 and never looking back from there. Things haven’t gone much better for BC in the meantime, as they’ve gone 2-4 since and sit in the bottom half of the ACC. One of their two wins in the time since did come over the Hokies’ team that UNC just labored with on Monday night.

If you’re not going to be in the Dean Dome tonight, here’s everything you need to know about how to catch the action:

Time: 7 PM ET

7 PM ET Location: Dean E. Smith Center - Chapel Hill, NC

Dean E. Smith Center - Chapel Hill, NC TV: ACC Network Extra (list of regional sports networks airing the game found here)

ACC Network Extra (list of regional sports networks airing the game found here) Radio: Tar Heel Sports Network (list of affiliates) with Jones Angell on play-by-play, and Eric Montross as analyst. THSN is available online through GoHeels.com and The Varsity Network for free, and the TuneIn app for a premium subscription. On Sirius XM, the game will air on channel 84.

Tar Heel Sports Network (list of affiliates) with Jones Angell on play-by-play, and Eric Montross as analyst. THSN is available online through GoHeels.com and The Varsity Network for free, and the TuneIn app for a premium subscription. On Sirius XM, the game will air on channel 84. Streaming: The ACC Network Extra broadcast will air on Watch ESPN on all your various devices

The ACC Network Extra broadcast will air on Watch ESPN on all your various devices Line: UNC -13.5

Go Heels!