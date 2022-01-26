UNC vs Boston College Game Thread

Things weren’t exactly clean last time out against Virginia Tech, but UNC managed to do enough in order to come away with a win after their back-to-back blowout losses to Miami and Wake Forest. Carolina was able to survive a long scoring drought to hang on against a Hokies team that is fairly pesky.

Boston College comes to town tonight having also gotten clapped by Wake Forest but beating Virginia Tech. The Tar Heels have not lost at home so far this season, which should certainly work in their favor if we’re looking at the teams on paper.

Depth was a real issue against Virginia Tech, as the starters got absolutely gassed from having to play such long stretches. The bench only contributed two points, which is wildly uncharacteristic. Hopefully they have some help for the team in tonight’s game.

As always, we’ll be back after the game with a complete roundup of the happenings. Until then...

Go Heels!