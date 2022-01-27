UNC vs. Boston College: Player of the Game

Whether it be some more troubling struggles, fatigue from playing three games in five days, or some combination of those and several reasons, North Carolina 58-47 win over Boston College was not pretty.

They shot less than 30% in doing so, going just 16-55 from the field. Armando Bacot went 1-10, and as a team, they were 8-16 in layup attempts. It goes in the win column and that’s what truly matters, but it was ugly.

You can probably correctly guess that there aren’t a ton of obvious options for player of the game that don’t also have some drawbacks. As a result of that, we’re going to narrow it down to a couple options and let you choose your own best performer from Wednesday night. That’s right, it’s time for a Choose Your Own Adventure Player of the Game.

Question #1: In such a low scoring game, the leading scorer, especially someone who scored over a quarter of the points, was the biggest key.

If you agree, you’ve chosen player A, if not, proceed to question 2.

Question #2: I need my player of the game to be a bit more efficient, I also need someone who had a big second half, especially in a fairly close game.

If you agree, you’ve chosen player B, if not, proceed to question 3.

Question #3: In such a low scoring game, I need my player of the game to have done the little things besides just score.

If you agree, you’ve chosen player C, if not, I guess you’ve chosen no one.

Now, scroll down to check your selection.

A

You’ve chosen Caleb Love.

The sophomore guard led UNC in scoring, going for 16 points, also putting up two assists, a rebound, and a steal. His points came on not the most efficient shooting performance (5-17, going 2-4 from three and 4-6 from the free thrown line), however, the Heels needed someone to put up points, and Love’s were valuable. He also had a couple key points late, scoring four of Carolina’s last eight, after BC had gotten within three.

B

You’ve chosen RJ Davis.

Davis ran Love close for leading scorer, going for 13, including nine of UNC’s 25 in the second half. He went 4-9, which isn’t great, but is 15 percentage points higher than Carolina’s team shooting percentage. He also grabbed seven rebounds, and at times in the second half seemed like the only player likely to score.

C

You’ve chosen Leaky Black.

Leaky did his normal thing of filling up the stat sheet in general, even without being a dynamo on the offensive end. He did put up eight points on 2-3 shooting and went 3-4 from the free throw line. Besides that, he also recorded five assists, four rebounds, and three blocks. He was also good on defense, as UNC as a whole held BC to zero points in the final seven minutes of the game. He finished as the Heels’ leader in plus/minus at +12.