UNC Recruiting: Week of 1/24

Basketball season is actually a pretty significant recruiting period for both football and basketball — the former because it’s the time that coaches have completely off from football and are thus able to host recruiting events, and the latter, self-evidently, because coaches are watching high schoolers play, keeping tabs on the development of players they’re interested in and even the ones who are already committed. Sometimes, it’s a really ripe time for new offers, but we haven’t seen any of those — the actual news side is light. So let’s recap:

Football:

247 did their five-star reveal for the class of 2022 on Tuesday, and, as expected, UNC’s class has two players in their top 32, which makes up their five-star category. Zach Rice, the offensive tackle from Lynchburg, VA, came in at #19, with current Cleveland Browns starter Jedrick Wills listed as his pro comparison. At #12 was Greensboro-raised defensive tackle Travis Shaw, who was compared to Chicago Bears star Akiem Hicks. They’ve both been comfortably within the network’s top 20 for the whole recruiting cycle, so this isn’t a surprise, but it’s still validating — and the comps are pretty cool.

UNC Football 2022 Commitments Name Position Height Weight Rating Positional Rank School Location Status Name Position Height Weight Rating Positional Rank School Location Status Zach Rice OT 6'6 282 5-star 1 Liberty Christian Academy Lynchburgh, VA Enrolled Travis Shaw DL 6'5 310 5-star 4 Grimsley Greensboro, NC Enrolled Andre Greene Jr WR 6'3 185 4-star 8 St. Christopher's School Richmond, VA Signed George Pettaway RB 5'11 190 4-star 9 Nansemond-Suffolk Suffolk, VA Enrolled Omarion Hampton RB 6'0 215 4-star 12 Cleveland Clayton, NC Signed Sebastian Cheeks LB 6'3 210 4-star 12 Evanston Township Evanston, IL Enrolled Malaki Hamrick OLB/Edge 6'4 205 4-star 15 Shelby Shelby, NC Enrolled Beau Atkinson DE/Edge 6'6 240 4-star 19 Leesville Road Raleigh, NC Enrolled Tayon Holloway CB 5'11 170 4-star 25 Green Run Virginia Beach, VA Signed Tychaun Chapman WR 5'10 160 4-star 28 Princess Anne Virginia Beach, VA Signed Bryson Jennings DE/Edge 6'6 235 3-star 30 Clover Hill Midlothian, VA Signed Marcus Allen DB 6'2 165 4-star 31 Walton Marietta, GA Signed Will Hardy ATH 6'2 190 3-star 36 Greater Atlanta Christian School Norcross, GA Signed Connor Harrell QB 6'1 189 3-star 43 Thompson Alabaster, AL Enrolled Trevyon Green OT 6'7 338 3-star 58 Life Christian Academy Colonial Heights, VA Enrolled Deuce Caldwell LB 6'1 210 3-star 82 Mauldin Mauldin, SC Signed Justin Kanyuk OT 6'5 290 3-star 99 Bethlehem Catholic Bethlehem, PA Signed Noah Taylor LB 6'4 1/2 200 3-star N/A The Avalon School Bathesda, MD Transfer Corey Gaynor OL 6'4 282 3-star N/A Marjory Stoneman Douglas Pompano Beach, FL Transfer

Basketball:

Like I said, Hubert Davis and his staff haven’t given out any new offers recently this season. They did recently host Cam Scott, a shooting guard from South Carolina in the class of 2024, at their game against Georgia Tech, so that might be where the next one comes from. 247 haven’t ranked the 2024 class in any kind of detail yet, but Rivals and ESPN both have him as the 20th-ish best player in his class.

All of the attention of UNC fans is on Gregory “GG” Jackson, whom the Heels’ staff has been after for a while but who’s also recently been getting a ton of national attention and has been talked about as perhaps the best player in his class, as he’s having an absolutely monster junior season. He was recently at Duke for an official visit and has scheduled one to hometown South Carolina in early February, to go with the ones to UNC and Georgetown he’s already taken. Georgetown seems to be the outlier of those programs; he’ll probably end up deciding between the other three. Also, according to this Sports Illustrated article, after considering reclassifying into 2022, he’s decided against it.

UNC Basketball 2023 Offers Name Position Height Weight Rating National Ranking School Location Name Position Height Weight Rating National Ranking School Location Mackenzie Mgbako SF 6'7 185 5-star 3 Gill St. Bernard's School Gladstone, NJ JJ Taylor SF 6'8 185 5-star 5 Donda Academy Simi Valley, CA GG Jackson PF 6'8 210 5-star 10 Ridge View Columbia, SC Matas Buzelis SF 6'10 175 5-star 12 Brewster Academy Wolfeboro, NH Isaiah Collier PG 6'3 180 5-star 19 Wheeler Marietta, GA London Johnson PG 6'4 165 4-star 25 Norcross Norcross, GA