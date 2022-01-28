UNC Recruiting: Week of 1/24

Basketball season is actually a pretty significant recruiting period for both football and basketball — the former because it’s the time that coaches have completely off from football and are thus able to host recruiting events, and the latter, self-evidently, because coaches are watching high schoolers play, keeping tabs on the development of players they’re interested in and even the ones who are already committed. Sometimes, it’s a really ripe time for new offers, but we haven’t seen any of those — the actual news side is light. So let’s recap:
Football:
- 247 did their five-star reveal for the class of 2022 on Tuesday, and, as expected, UNC’s class has two players in their top 32, which makes up their five-star category. Zach Rice, the offensive tackle from Lynchburg, VA, came in at #19, with current Cleveland Browns starter Jedrick Wills listed as his pro comparison. At #12 was Greensboro-raised defensive tackle Travis Shaw, who was compared to Chicago Bears star Akiem Hicks. They’ve both been comfortably within the network’s top 20 for the whole recruiting cycle, so this isn’t a surprise, but it’s still validating — and the comps are pretty cool.
UNC Football 2022 Commitments
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Rating
|Positional Rank
|School
|Location
|Status
|Zach Rice
|OT
|6'6
|282
|5-star
|1
|Liberty Christian Academy
|Lynchburgh, VA
|Enrolled
|Travis Shaw
|DL
|6'5
|310
|5-star
|4
|Grimsley
|Greensboro, NC
|Enrolled
|Andre Greene Jr
|WR
|6'3
|185
|4-star
|8
|St. Christopher's School
|Richmond, VA
|Signed
|George Pettaway
|RB
|5'11
|190
|4-star
|9
|Nansemond-Suffolk
|Suffolk, VA
|Enrolled
|Omarion Hampton
|RB
|6'0
|215
|4-star
|12
|Cleveland
|Clayton, NC
|Signed
|Sebastian Cheeks
|LB
|6'3
|210
|4-star
|12
|Evanston Township
|Evanston, IL
|Enrolled
|Malaki Hamrick
|OLB/Edge
|6'4
|205
|4-star
|15
|Shelby
|Shelby, NC
|Enrolled
|Beau Atkinson
|DE/Edge
|6'6
|240
|4-star
|19
|Leesville Road
|Raleigh, NC
|Enrolled
|Tayon Holloway
|CB
|5'11
|170
|4-star
|25
|Green Run
|Virginia Beach, VA
|Signed
|Tychaun Chapman
|WR
|5'10
|160
|4-star
|28
|Princess Anne
|Virginia Beach, VA
|Signed
|Bryson Jennings
|DE/Edge
|6'6
|235
|3-star
|30
|Clover Hill
|Midlothian, VA
|Signed
|Marcus Allen
|DB
|6'2
|165
|4-star
|31
|Walton
|Marietta, GA
|Signed
|Will Hardy
|ATH
|6'2
|190
|3-star
|36
|Greater Atlanta Christian School
|Norcross, GA
|Signed
|Connor Harrell
|QB
|6'1
|189
|3-star
|43
|Thompson
|Alabaster, AL
|Enrolled
|Trevyon Green
|OT
|6'7
|338
|3-star
|58
|Life Christian Academy
|Colonial Heights, VA
|Enrolled
|Deuce Caldwell
|LB
|6'1
|210
|3-star
|82
|Mauldin
|Mauldin, SC
|Signed
|Justin Kanyuk
|OT
|6'5
|290
|3-star
|99
|Bethlehem Catholic
|Bethlehem, PA
|Signed
|Noah Taylor
|LB
|6'4 1/2
|200
|3-star
|N/A
|The Avalon School
|Bathesda, MD
|Transfer
|Corey Gaynor
|OL
|6'4
|282
|3-star
|N/A
|Marjory Stoneman Douglas
|Pompano Beach, FL
|Transfer
Basketball:
- Like I said, Hubert Davis and his staff haven’t given out any new offers recently this season. They did recently host Cam Scott, a shooting guard from South Carolina in the class of 2024, at their game against Georgia Tech, so that might be where the next one comes from. 247 haven’t ranked the 2024 class in any kind of detail yet, but Rivals and ESPN both have him as the 20th-ish best player in his class.
- All of the attention of UNC fans is on Gregory “GG” Jackson, whom the Heels’ staff has been after for a while but who’s also recently been getting a ton of national attention and has been talked about as perhaps the best player in his class, as he’s having an absolutely monster junior season. He was recently at Duke for an official visit and has scheduled one to hometown South Carolina in early February, to go with the ones to UNC and Georgetown he’s already taken. Georgetown seems to be the outlier of those programs; he’ll probably end up deciding between the other three. Also, according to this Sports Illustrated article, after considering reclassifying into 2022, he’s decided against it.
UNC Basketball 2023 Offers
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Rating
|National Ranking
|School
|Location
|Mackenzie Mgbako
|SF
|6'7
|185
|5-star
|3
|Gill St. Bernard's School
|Gladstone, NJ
|JJ Taylor
|SF
|6'8
|185
|5-star
|5
|Donda Academy
|Simi Valley, CA
|GG Jackson
|PF
|6'8
|210
|5-star
|10
|Ridge View
|Columbia, SC
|Matas Buzelis
|SF
|6'10
|175
|5-star
|12
|Brewster Academy
|Wolfeboro, NH
|Isaiah Collier
|PG
|6'3
|180
|5-star
|19
|Wheeler
|Marietta, GA
|London Johnson
|PG
|6'4
|165
|4-star
|25
|Norcross
|Norcross, GA
UNC Basketball 2023 Commitments
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Rating
|National Ranking
|School
|Location
|Status
|Simeon Wilcher
|CG
|6'4
|185
|5-star
|14
|Roselle Catholic
|Roselle, NJ
|Verbal
