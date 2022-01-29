UNC vs. NC State: How to Watch

This afternoon, the North Carolina Tar Heels wrap up their home stand against longtime rival NC State.

Carolina owns a 161-79 all-time record versus NC State, including four times as many wins than losses in Chapel Hill.

Since losing four straight to the NCSU in the last two seasons of the Matt Doherty era, the Tar Heels won a staggering 33 of 38 versus the Wolfpack under Roy Williams.

The Hall of Fame coach will be honored at today’s game, along with the 1982 National Championship squad.

But with all the fanfare surrounding the achievements of the past, a new era has begun in Chapel Hill.

Will Hubert Davis notch his first in-state rivalry win today?

Besides earning an important win against a longtime foe, UNC is just a game back from first place in the ACC. And do not forget the unblemished home record.

Here’s how to catch the action in today’s ACC basketball matinee: