UNC vs. NC State: Game Thread

We are just moments away from the North Carolina Tar Heels taking on the NC State Wolfpack in what should be a really heated matchup. We won’t get into whether or not this is a rivalry game, because it seems as though that joke has been lost on people and it’s not worth kicking up dust over…but here’s what I will say: this is a game that the Tar Heels cannot sleep on. We’ve seen this team come out flat many times this season, and it is really hard to believe that the Wolfpack won’t come out and throw a haymaker in the first half that Mike Tyson would be proud of. Whether or not that punch lands is purely up to the Heels.

Once again the Heels will be without Dawson Garcia, who is still at home tending to a family illness. Perhaps the bigger concern is how exhausted UNC looked during their win against Boston College, and whether or not the extra day of rest was beneficial or not. I said this to our staff members, but I will say it in writing: I normally don’t buy into the whole “the team is tired” narrative, but when a team shoots 29.1% from the floor in a win and Armando Bacot plays uncharacteristically bad…it’s hard to ignore that their legs are a bit shot. Regardless, they need a win this afternoon if they want to keep their automatic bid chances alive for the NCAA Tournament. Also, Roy Williams is being honored during the game, and the only way to honor him is to beat the crap out of State. Those are the rules.

Anyways, we’ll be back after the game with some post-game analysis and takes. Until then, Go Heels!