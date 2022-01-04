 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Top 25: Week of 1/3

Let’s check in on the rankings after last week’s action.

By Matt Ferenchick
We are now in 2022. Conference seasons are about to get into full swing, and we are now just over two months away from the madness of March. At least we hope...

COVID has thrown some wrenches into things and we’ve seen plenty of postponements and cancellations over recent weeks. UNC even got affected with the men’s game against Virginia Tech not going on as scheduled.

However, there was still plenty of basketball last week, so let’s check in on where things stand in the AP Top 25 rankings.

Men’s Basketball

AP Top 25

  1. Baylor (61 first place votes)
  2. Duke Blue Devils
  3. Purdue Boilermakers
  4. Gonzaga Bulldogs
  5. UCLA Bruins
  6. Kansas Jayhawks
  7. USC Trojans
  8. Arizona Wilcats
  9. Auburn Tigers
  10. Michigan State Spartans
  11. Iowa State Cyclones
  12. Houston Cougars
  13. Ohio State Buckeyes
  14. Texas Longhorns
  15. Alabama Crimson Tide
  16. Providence Friars
  17. Kentucky Wildcats (tied with Providence)
  18. Tennessee Volunteers
  19. Villanova Wilcats
  20. Colorado State Rams
  21. LSU Tigers
  22. Xavier Musketeers
  23. Wisconsin Badgers
  24. Seton Hall Pirates
  25. Texas Tech Red Raiders

Where is UNC?

Thanks to postponements, the Tar Heels only ended up getting one game in last week. While it went pretty well as they blew out Boston College, it wasn’t enough to get Carolina any votes, never mind get back into the rankings.

Biggest Winners

There weren’t any moves at the top of the rankings, with the top seven staying exactly the same as it was last week. The biggest move up of the week belongs to Providence. The Friars moved up five spots after extending their win streak to eight games, which included a win over Seton Hall last week.

Biggest Losers

On the other end of that game was Seton Hall, and as a result, the Pirates fell a week high nine spots, dropping to #24.

Conference Breakdown

Marquee Matchups This Week

  • #16 Kentucky (11-2, 1-0 SEC) at #21 LSU (12-1, 0-1 SEC) - Tonight at 7 PM ET on ESPN
  • #6 Kansas (11-1) at #25 Texas Tech (10-2) - Saturday at 4 PM ET on ESPN2
  • Miami (11-3, 3-0 ACC) at #2 Duke (11-1, 1-0 ACC) -Saturday at 8 PM ET on ACC Network

Women’s Basketball

AP Top 25

  1. South Carolina Gamecocks (22 first place votes)
  2. Stanford Cardinal
  3. Louisville Cardinals (5)
  4. Arizona Wildcats (3)
  5. NC State Wolfpack
  6. Indiana Hoosiers
  7. Tennessee Lady Volunteers
  8. Michigan Wolverines
  9. Texas Longhorns
  10. Maryland Terrapins
  11. UConn Huskies
  12. Iowa State Cyclones
  13. LSU Tigers
  14. Baylor Bears
  15. Georgia Lady Bulldogs
  16. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
  17. Duke Blue Devils
  18. BYU Cougars
  19. North Carolina Tar Heels
  20. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
  21. Kentucky Wildcats
  22. Iowa Hawkeyes
  23. Oklahoma Sooners
  24. South Florida Bulls
  25. Texas A&M Aggies

Where is UNC?

The continuing unbeaten start, which now includes wins over Syracuse and Clemson, now has the Tar Heels up to #19 in the country. There are some big tests coming up (including a very big one this week), but it’s been a very good start to the season for Courtney Banghart and the squad.

Biggest Winners

UNC’s move up was five spots, which was bettered by only one team. LSU jumped six spots to two ranked wins over Georgia and Texas A&M.

Biggest Losers

Ohio State was hanging on at #25 last week, but a blowout loss to Michigan has now taken them out of the rankings. Their five spot drop to the unofficial #30 was the biggest of any team this week.

Conference Breakdown

  • ACC: 6
  • SEC: 6
  • Big 12: 4
  • Big Ten: 4
  • Pac-12: 2
  • AAC: 1
  • Big East: 1
  • WCC: 1

Marquee Matchups This Week

  • #19 North Carolina (13-0, 3-0 ACC) at #5 NC State (12-2, 3-0 ACC) - Thursday at 8 PM ET on ACC Network
  • #21 Kentucky (7-3, 0-0 SEC) at #1 South Carolina (13-1, 1-1 SEC) - Sunday at 1 PM ET on ESPN
  • #9 Texas (10-1, 1-0 Big 12) at #14 Baylor (10-3, 0-1 Big 12) - Sunday at 3 PM ET on ESPN

