Top 25: Week of 1/3

We are now in 2022. Conference seasons are about to get into full swing, and we are now just over two months away from the madness of March. At least we hope...
COVID has thrown some wrenches into things and we’ve seen plenty of postponements and cancellations over recent weeks. UNC even got affected with the men’s game against Virginia Tech not going on as scheduled.
However, there was still plenty of basketball last week, so let’s check in on where things stand in the AP Top 25 rankings.
Men’s Basketball
AP Top 25
- Baylor (61 first place votes)
- Duke Blue Devils
- Purdue Boilermakers
- Gonzaga Bulldogs
- UCLA Bruins
- Kansas Jayhawks
- USC Trojans
- Arizona Wilcats
- Auburn Tigers
- Michigan State Spartans
- Iowa State Cyclones
- Houston Cougars
- Ohio State Buckeyes
- Texas Longhorns
- Alabama Crimson Tide
- Providence Friars
- Kentucky Wildcats (tied with Providence)
- Tennessee Volunteers
- Villanova Wilcats
- Colorado State Rams
- LSU Tigers
- Xavier Musketeers
- Wisconsin Badgers
- Seton Hall Pirates
- Texas Tech Red Raiders
Where is UNC?
Thanks to postponements, the Tar Heels only ended up getting one game in last week. While it went pretty well as they blew out Boston College, it wasn’t enough to get Carolina any votes, never mind get back into the rankings.
Biggest Winners
There weren’t any moves at the top of the rankings, with the top seven staying exactly the same as it was last week. The biggest move up of the week belongs to Providence. The Friars moved up five spots after extending their win streak to eight games, which included a win over Seton Hall last week.
Biggest Losers
On the other end of that game was Seton Hall, and as a result, the Pirates fell a week high nine spots, dropping to #24.
Conference Breakdown
- Big 12: 5
- SEC: 5
- Big East: 4
- Big Ten: 4
- Pac-12: 3
- AAC: 1
- ACC: 1
- Mountain West: 1
- WCC: 1
Marquee Matchups This Week
- #16 Kentucky (11-2, 1-0 SEC) at #21 LSU (12-1, 0-1 SEC) - Tonight at 7 PM ET on ESPN
- #6 Kansas (11-1) at #25 Texas Tech (10-2) - Saturday at 4 PM ET on ESPN2
- Miami (11-3, 3-0 ACC) at #2 Duke (11-1, 1-0 ACC) -Saturday at 8 PM ET on ACC Network
Women’s Basketball
AP Top 25
- South Carolina Gamecocks (22 first place votes)
- Stanford Cardinal
- Louisville Cardinals (5)
- Arizona Wildcats (3)
- NC State Wolfpack
- Indiana Hoosiers
- Tennessee Lady Volunteers
- Michigan Wolverines
- Texas Longhorns
- Maryland Terrapins
- UConn Huskies
- Iowa State Cyclones
- LSU Tigers
- Baylor Bears
- Georgia Lady Bulldogs
- Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
- Duke Blue Devils
- BYU Cougars
- North Carolina Tar Heels
- Notre Dame Fighting Irish
- Kentucky Wildcats
- Iowa Hawkeyes
- Oklahoma Sooners
- South Florida Bulls
- Texas A&M Aggies
Where is UNC?
The continuing unbeaten start, which now includes wins over Syracuse and Clemson, now has the Tar Heels up to #19 in the country. There are some big tests coming up (including a very big one this week), but it’s been a very good start to the season for Courtney Banghart and the squad.
Biggest Winners
UNC’s move up was five spots, which was bettered by only one team. LSU jumped six spots to two ranked wins over Georgia and Texas A&M.
Biggest Losers
Ohio State was hanging on at #25 last week, but a blowout loss to Michigan has now taken them out of the rankings. Their five spot drop to the unofficial #30 was the biggest of any team this week.
Conference Breakdown
- ACC: 6
- SEC: 6
- Big 12: 4
- Big Ten: 4
- Pac-12: 2
- AAC: 1
- Big East: 1
- WCC: 1
Marquee Matchups This Week
- #19 North Carolina (13-0, 3-0 ACC) at #5 NC State (12-2, 3-0 ACC) - Thursday at 8 PM ET on ACC Network
- #21 Kentucky (7-3, 0-0 SEC) at #1 South Carolina (13-1, 1-1 SEC) - Sunday at 1 PM ET on ESPN
- #9 Texas (10-1, 1-0 Big 12) at #14 Baylor (10-3, 0-1 Big 12) - Sunday at 3 PM ET on ESPN
