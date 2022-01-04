Top 25: Week of 1/3

We are now in 2022. Conference seasons are about to get into full swing, and we are now just over two months away from the madness of March. At least we hope...

COVID has thrown some wrenches into things and we’ve seen plenty of postponements and cancellations over recent weeks. UNC even got affected with the men’s game against Virginia Tech not going on as scheduled.

However, there was still plenty of basketball last week, so let’s check in on where things stand in the AP Top 25 rankings.

Men’s Basketball

AP Top 25

Where is UNC?

Thanks to postponements, the Tar Heels only ended up getting one game in last week. While it went pretty well as they blew out Boston College, it wasn’t enough to get Carolina any votes, never mind get back into the rankings.

Biggest Winners

There weren’t any moves at the top of the rankings, with the top seven staying exactly the same as it was last week. The biggest move up of the week belongs to Providence. The Friars moved up five spots after extending their win streak to eight games, which included a win over Seton Hall last week.

Biggest Losers

On the other end of that game was Seton Hall, and as a result, the Pirates fell a week high nine spots, dropping to #24.

Conference Breakdown

Big 12: 5

SEC: 5

Big East: 4

Big Ten: 4

Pac-12: 3

AAC: 1

ACC: 1

Mountain West: 1

WCC: 1

Marquee Matchups This Week

#16 Kentucky (11-2, 1-0 SEC) at #21 LSU (12-1, 0-1 SEC) - Tonight at 7 PM ET on ESPN

#6 Kansas (11-1) at #25 Texas Tech (10-2) - Saturday at 4 PM ET on ESPN2

Miami (11-3, 3-0 ACC) at #2 Duke (11-1, 1-0 ACC) -Saturday at 8 PM ET on ACC Network

Women’s Basketball

AP Top 25

Where is UNC?

The continuing unbeaten start, which now includes wins over Syracuse and Clemson, now has the Tar Heels up to #19 in the country. There are some big tests coming up (including a very big one this week), but it’s been a very good start to the season for Courtney Banghart and the squad.

Biggest Winners

UNC’s move up was five spots, which was bettered by only one team. LSU jumped six spots to two ranked wins over Georgia and Texas A&M.

Biggest Losers

Ohio State was hanging on at #25 last week, but a blowout loss to Michigan has now taken them out of the rankings. Their five spot drop to the unofficial #30 was the biggest of any team this week.

Conference Breakdown

ACC: 6

SEC: 6

Big 12: 4

Big Ten: 4

Pac-12: 2

AAC: 1

Big East: 1

WCC: 1

Marquee Matchups This Week