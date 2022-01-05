UNC vs. Notre Dame: How to Watch

After one of their best performances of the season, the North Carolina Tar Heels wrap up a pair of conference road games tonight against Notre Dame.
Dawson Garcia left the Boston College game just two minutes in with a head injury, and will be unavailable tonight as he goes through concussion protocols.
In his absence, Caleb Love, Armando Bacot, R.J. Davis, and Brady Manek put together a great team performance versus BC. In just the third occurrence since 1998, four Tar Heels scored more than 17 points in a single game.
Of note, Bacot tallied his fourth straight double-double and ninth of the season. Heading into the game tonight, Bacot is averaging 15.3 points and 9.9 rebounds per game. Let’s see a fifth straight double-double to bump up that season average over the 10 rebounds per game mark.
Here’s how to check out Carolina as they look to stay undefeated in conference play:
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Location: Purcell Pavilion - South Bend, IN
- TV: ESPN2
- Radio: Tar Heel Sports Network (list of affiliates) with Jones Angell on play-by-play, and Eric Montross as analyst. THSN is available online through GoHeels.com, The Varsity Network and the TuneIn app. On Sirius XM, the THSN broadcast will air on Channel 381 or online 971.
- Streaming: The ESPN2 broadcast is available on WatchESPN.
- Line: UNC -2.5
