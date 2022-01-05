UNC vs. Notre Dame: How to Watch

After one of their best performances of the season, the North Carolina Tar Heels wrap up a pair of conference road games tonight against Notre Dame.

Dawson Garcia left the Boston College game just two minutes in with a head injury, and will be unavailable tonight as he goes through concussion protocols.

In his absence, Caleb Love, Armando Bacot, R.J. Davis, and Brady Manek put together a great team performance versus BC. In just the third occurrence since 1998, four Tar Heels scored more than 17 points in a single game.

Of note, Bacot tallied his fourth straight double-double and ninth of the season. Heading into the game tonight, Bacot is averaging 15.3 points and 9.9 rebounds per game. Let’s see a fifth straight double-double to bump up that season average over the 10 rebounds per game mark.

Here’s how to check out Carolina as they look to stay undefeated in conference play: