UNC vs. Notre Dame: Game Thread

We are just moments away from the North Carolina Tar Heels taking on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the second road conference game for the Heels in a row. The Heels are coming off of a dominant 91-65 win against Boston College, while the Fighting Irish squeaked by Pitt last week before an unplanned break thanks to their postponed game against Duke.

After a Boston College fell on his head a few days ago, Dawson Garcia will be out for tonight’s game. Also out tonight are Justin McKoy and Kerwin Walton, who will miss the game due to COVID protocols. It’s not a super ideal situation for the Heels to be without these three players, but when it comes to McKoy and Walton, one has to hope that this isn’t the start of what could be a very bad situation for the Heels. The NBA hasn’t been a stranger to having one or two players catch COVID, which resulted in the entire teams eventually getting it despite being vaccinated. The hope is that the Heels can avoid such a fate, but we’ll just have to see how things play out.

At any rate, tonight’s game should be an interesting one, as the Irish’s most impressive game so far this season was in their 62-66 loss against Kentucky. Considering the fact that the Heels got waxed by the Wildcats, it’s hard to believe that Notre Dame’s 7-5 record should be overlooked, especially when the game is in South Bend. We’ll see if Hubert Davis’ squad can do enough to win back-to-back road games before taking on Virginia this weekend. Seriously, who made this schedule?!

As always, we’ll be back later tonight with post-game analysis and takes. Go Heels!