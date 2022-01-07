UNC vs. Notre Dame: Player of the Game - Armando Bacot

In another frustrating game, especially on the defensive end of the floor, Armando Bacot was a stabilizing force while on offense.

Bacot registered his fifth straight double-double in just one half of play last night.

After the first stanza, Bacot had 16 points and 11 rebounds. He finished the game with 21 points and 17 rebounds to lead all players on the court in both statistical categories.

Bacot’s performance last night bumped up his season per game average to a double-double.

In a game of mismatches, Bacot was cleaning up in the paint. Of course, that was when he was fed in the post.

In the first half, the Tar Heels were outscoring the Fighting Irish 18-10 in the paint, while Notre Dame scored seven threes to Carolina’s one long distance shot.

Caleb Love woke up in the second half, and UNC outscored ND from beyond the arc during the final 20 minutes.

If Carolina could have completed the comeback, Love may have taken the POG honors.

But once again this season, the effort on defense was UNC’s Achilles’ heel. This effort was especially disappointing after the previous game versus Boston College.

In addition to the lackluster defensive effort, the rookie Carolina head coach was exposed. Hubert Davis was outcoached by Mike Brey.

Credit is due to Brey’s offensive game plan. Even with a better defensive effort, the mismatches along the perimeter still would give Carolina fits. Brey used a similar recipe in the past against the Tar Heels, and once again UNC was chasing the perimeter.

The North Carolina Tar Heels must regroup quickly with a Saturday matinee versus Virginia.