UNC vs. Virginia: How to Watch

After dropping a game to Notre Dame mid-week, North Carolina return home this weekend, just in time to face an old foe. This afternoon, Virginia is in town as the Tar Heels look to bounce back from Wednesday night.

UNC has had a lot of trouble with UVA over the years, and haven’t beat them since February 18, 2017. Even worse is that they’ve averaged just 53.3 points in the seven consecutive losses to the Cavaliers. That is lower than the 59 points UNC football put up on UVA this past season.

This year’s Virginia team hasn’t exactly been as great as some of their other recent teams. They come in at 9-5 having taken losses to Navy and James Madison this season. Their defense, which has been in the top five in the country according to the KenPom ratings in four of the last five seasons, is down all the way at #50 so far this season. However with the struggles UNC has had against UVA, and the struggles they’ve had this season, nothing should be written in ink about this game ahead of things.

If you’re not going to be in the Dean Dome tonight, here’s everything you need to know about how to catch the action.

Time: 1 PM ET

1 PM ET Location: Dean E. Smith Center - Chapel Hill, NC

Dean E. Smith Center - Chapel Hill, NC TV: ESPN with Dan Shulman and Jay Bilas on the call

ESPN with Dan Shulman and Jay Bilas on the call Radio: Tar Heel Sports Network (list of affiliates) with Jones Angell on play-by-play, and Eric Montross as analyst. THSN is available online through GoHeels.com, The Varsity Network and the TuneIn app. On Sirius XM, the THSN broadcast will air on channel 382.

Tar Heel Sports Network (list of affiliates) with Jones Angell on play-by-play, and Eric Montross as analyst. THSN is available online through GoHeels.com, The Varsity Network and the TuneIn app. On Sirius XM, the THSN broadcast will air on channel 382. Streaming: The ESPN2 broadcast is available on WatchESPN on your various devices

The ESPN2 broadcast is available on on your various devices Line: UNC -6.5

Go Heels!