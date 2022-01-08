UNC vs. Virginia: Game Thread

Every time I think about UNC vs. Virginia, my mind immediately goes to 2017. Why? Because that is the last time the Tar Heels beat the Cavaliers. Yes, you heard me correctly: the Heels have not beaten the Cavaliers since the year they won the national championship, suffering one brutal defeat after another. While there were always some factor in play as to why they lost, the consistent theme is that Roy Williams’ system just made it really hard to pull off. It still blows my mind that the Coby White/Cam Johnson/Luke Maye team didn’t pull it off, but life goes on.

Anyways, today is the day that Hubert Davis can break whatever curse has befallen this team when it comes to Virginia. There are a number of shooters that should be able to punish the Cavaliers’ Pack Line defense, though the downside is that Dawson Garcia will have to miss the game. I would love to believe that Armando Bacot would be able to produce his usual amount, but it will be quite a tough task. Caleb Love, R.J. Davis, and Brady Manek will have to be the stars of this show, and hopefully it will be made easier by the fact that this game will be in the Dean Dome. Can you believe that we don’t play them in Charlottesville this season? No, me neither.

As always, we will be back after the game with post-game analysis and takes. Until then, Go Heels!