UNC vs. Virginia Tech: How to Watch

After some uncertainty about the weather this week, the North Carolina Tar Heels will play as scheduled. Even with all the rain on Friday, the AstroTurf of Kenan Memorial Stadium will provide good conditions under cloudy skies for UNC’s ACC opener.

Carolina will sport these uniforms this afternoon:

Uniform combo for our Cancer Awareness game this Saturday #CarolinaFootball #UNCommon pic.twitter.com/grnOcWx6Kn — Carolina Football (@UNCFootball) September 29, 2022

The white helmet and face mask with Carolina blue jersey and britches is a rare combination. The last time the Tar Heels wore this particular uniform was the disappointing fourth quarter collapse against Duke at home in 2017. However, Carolina did win in this combo against Georgia Tech in 2015 and 2016.

But more important than the uniform is the player modeling it.

The team is naming this their Cancer Awareness game in honor of Tylee Craft’s battle with cancer. Head coach Mack Brown said the team is dedicating this game to Craft and anyone touched by the disease.

"Let your faith be bigger than your fear." #TyleeStrong pic.twitter.com/NfNybDPvnI — Carolina Football (@UNCFootball) September 29, 2022

Here’s the rundown on how to catch the action.