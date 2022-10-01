UNC Football: Virginia Tech Game Thread

Last week was a forgettable one for Mack Brown’s squad. Coming off a bye week, they failed to take advantage of a struggling Notre Dame team and took a beating as a result. They will all be looking for a better performance today when they welcome Virginia Tech to Chapel Hill.

Earlier this week it looked like this might be a repeat of when the Tar Heels and Hokies played in Chapel Hill during Hurricane Matthew. The storm came through earlier than previously expected, and today’s weather looks like a nice fall afternoon for football.

A lot of attention has been on Gene Chizik and the defense. They have put on some nail-biting performances so far this season, and it hasn’t lived up to the talent that we know exists within the unit. If they show up today and help take some of the pressure off Drake Maye and the offense, maybe things will go better for the Heels this afternoon.

As always, we’ll be back after the game with a complete roundup of the happenings. Until then...

