UNC vs. Duke: How to Watch

Carolina and Duke obviously have a long, hate-fueled history when it comes to college basketball, but things get just as heated when they face off on the football field. The battle for the Victory Bell is something that neither teams take lightly, and this year both teams are playing well enough for today’s game to be one to watch. The Tar Heels will go into Wallace Wade Stadium with just one loss under their belt, while the Blue Devils have lost two of their six games so far.

Naturally, all eyes will be on Drake Maye and Carolina’s potent offense. The Heels only failed to score 30+ points once so far this season, and that was their most recent game against Miami. Duke has had a respectable offensive attack themselves, which may or may not mean trouble for the Heels defense. I wont beat a dead horse by discussing how they need to have their best game of the season, but it should be pointed out that they showed notable progress in the win against Miami. It’s all about baby steps, right?

Today’s game should be a fun one, and hopefully the Tar Heels can leave Durham with the Victory Bell yet again. If you were unable to come up with the money for the weirdly expensive after-market tickets, don’t worry! Here’s how you can watch/listen to tonight’s game.