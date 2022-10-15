UNC Football: Duke Game Thread

UNC is looking to retain control of the victory bell as they head to Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham for a primetime matchup against the Blue Devils. Carolina will also be looking to control the ACC Coastal Division after a win over Miami and a Duke loss to Georgia Tech put the Tar Heels out in front.

Last week was definitely what constitutes an off week for Drake Maye and the Tar Heel offense. The defense did enough to hold off the Hurricanes late in order to secure the victory, but here’s hoping that tonight is a return to the form we’ve come to expect out of Maye.

The Blue Devils have two losses this season: to the aforementioned Yellow Jackets and the not-yet-ranked-at-the-time Kansas Jayhawks. That’s not a result unworthy of respect at this point of the season, but they also haven’t really played anyone else noteworthy either. UNC is the favorite heading into tonight. Hopefully that holds true when the game gets started.

As always, we’ll be back after the game with a complete roundup of the action. Until then...

Go Heels! GTHD.