UNC Recruiting: 2023 four-star Zayden High commits to the Tar Heels

It’s official: Compass Prep power forward Zayden High has announced his commitment to the North Carolina Tar Heels. There was a lot of talk surrounding UNC and High, and now we know that all of the chatter was indeed true. High will join five-star combo guard Simeon Wilcher in the 2023 class, and could be Hubert Davis’ last commitment unless his recruiting board changes between now and this summer.

For those who aren’t familiar with how Zayden High’s recruitment started, allow me to get you up to speed: GG Jackson committed to the Tar Heels initially, but later decided to de-commit and reclassify so that he could play for the South Carolina Gamecocks this season. With Jackson’s scholarship now open, Zayden High ended up on Hubert Davis’ radar, and Davis and his staff were full-steam ahead from there. High took his official visit on September 30th, which was supposed to be the day that UNC hosted Live Action, but unfortunately the weather postponed the event. Regardless, High and his family arrived on campus, and he had nothing but great things to say after the weekend was over. Recruiting analysts became more and more confident that UNC was the frontrunner, but he had planned to visit Arkansas before making any decisions. High then decided not to take his visit to Arkansas, and decided to announce his commitment instead.

High is a 6’9, 225-lb power forward that currently plays for Compass Prep in Spring Branch, TX. He is the 48th-best player in the country, but is the eighth-best power forward. Villanova, Michigan, and Texas were also in pursuit of High, which made it quite a recruiting battle for Davis. Taking High out of the state of Texas has to feel like a huge victory, and thankfully reclassifying and changing his commitment to Texas is out of the question. Oh, too soon? Sorry, I couldn’t help myself.

Anyways, we will have a more thorough breakdown of High as a player later this week. For now, what do you think of UNC’s latest commitment? Let us know in the comments below.