UNC vs. Pitt: How to watch

After a week off, North Carolina Tar Heels football is back in action this weekend, in a potentially crucial game in the ACC Coastal Division race.

Tonight, the Heels are set to host Pitt, who come in to Chapel Hill at 1-2 in conference play. They are one of four teams in the Coastal who have just two losses in conference play, trailing Carolina, who come in at 3-0. Of the four teams, UNC already hold the head-to-head in two of the matchups. A win tonight would put the Tar Heels within touching distance of the division crown.

However, it’s not going to be an easy game. While the Panthers’ offense isn’t as high-flying as last year’s ACC champions, they’re led by Israel Abanikanda, who had a 320 yard, six touchdown game a few weeks back. The defense will need to step it up against him, or we could be in for another shootout.

If you’re not headed down to the stadium for tonight’s game, here’s everything you need to know about how to watch or listen to the action.