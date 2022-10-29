UNC vs. Pitt: Game Thread

The North Carolina Tar Heels are just moments away from facing off against the Pitt Panthers. The Heels are coming off of a bye week, and they are now the 21st-best player in the country thanks to some college football chaos. Will they be able to hang onto their spot? We will find out soon.

As of right now, UNC is also the runaway favorite to win the Coastal division. Obviously a loss to the Panthers tonight could start a slide that could cost them their comfortable position, but truly the rest of their schedule is in favor. Even NC State lost their star quarterback and have been a shell of a team ever since, so the Heels’ fate is truly in their hands.

As always, we will be back following the game with some post-game analysis and takes. Until then, Go Heels!