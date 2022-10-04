UNC Recruiting: 2023 Four-star PF Zayden High includes Tar Heels in his top five list

Despite Live Action being postponed, four-star 2023 prospect Zayden High traveled to Chapel Hill with his family for his official visit. Most of the bad weather was Friday, so he got to enjoy the campus the rest of the weekend, as well as the football team’s win over Virginia Tech Saturday.

On3.com got to speak with High about his visit, and here’s what he had to say:

“This weekend I went on an official visit to UNC. Coach (Hubert) Davis and Sean May took care of us and they went out of their way to make sure my sister and family were OK. As soon as we got out there, it was just pure love. The coaching staff up there, I don’t know what it was, but it seemed like they had everything together. They knew what they were doing. There was no mishaps. They knew exactly what they wanted from their guys and they demanded it. But at the end of the day, it’s love. The players up there know what it is too. They know they have to get their stuff done. That was probably the best visit I’ve been on so far. “You can’t question UNC. Their facilities were top tier. They just redid their whole facilities. Coach Davis is down to earth and he’s going to give it to you how it is. Coach May is the same way. They’re really good dudes. Their practices were intense. They expect 100% out of everybody, every day. They all took care of my family so it was all love.”

It indeed must’ve been all love, because Monday afternoon High announced his top five list, and UNC made the cut:

Depending on which recruiting website you keep track of, this list probably isn’t a huge surprise. On3.com has had Michigan in the lead for High, with UNC in second, Villanova in third, and Texas in fourth. It could be that this past weekend’s visit to Chapel Hill helped them gain the lead, but only time will tell. It sounds like Hubert Davis and Sean May nailed the visit, but Juwan Howard also did a very good job taking care of High and his family as well when he was in Ann Arbor. As of right now, High doesn’t have a timeline for when he would like to commit, but he does want to visit Arkansas before making any kind of decision.

The next official visit on Hubert Davis’ schedule is 2024 four-star James Brown, who will be on campus October 14th.