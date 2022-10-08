UNC vs. Miami: How to Watch

Coming off last week’s win over Virginia Tech, North Carolina will look to keep the wins coming as they hit the road to play Miami today.

The Hurricanes came into this season ranked #16 in the country and the expected ACC Coastal Division favorite, but things haven’t exactly worked out that way. While Miami got a bye last week, they lost their two previous games before that. The second of which came at home against Middle Tennessee. They’re certainly will be looking for a bounce back performance today.

As for UNC, the Heels will be hoping to build on last week’s comfortable win. While the Hokies aren’t exactly looking like a great team this year, Carolina did do some things right that they’ll be hoping to ad to this week.

If you’re not down in Florida for today’s action, here’s everything you need to know about how to check out today’s game: