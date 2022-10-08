UNC vs. Miami: How to Watch

Coming off last week’s win over Virginia Tech, North Carolina will look to keep the wins coming as they hit the road to play Miami today.
The Hurricanes came into this season ranked #16 in the country and the expected ACC Coastal Division favorite, but things haven’t exactly worked out that way. While Miami got a bye last week, they lost their two previous games before that. The second of which came at home against Middle Tennessee. They’re certainly will be looking for a bounce back performance today.
As for UNC, the Heels will be hoping to build on last week’s comfortable win. While the Hokies aren’t exactly looking like a great team this year, Carolina did do some things right that they’ll be hoping to ad to this week.
If you’re not down in Florida for today’s action, here’s everything you need to know about how to check out today’s game:
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Location: Hard Rock Stadium — Miami Gardens, FL
- TV: ESPN2 with Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek, and Tom Luginbill on the call
- Radio: Tar Heel Sports Network with Jones Angell, play-by-play; Brian Simmons, analyst; Lee Pace, sideline. Here’s a list of affiliates airing the THSN broadcast. On Sirius XM, the THSN feed will air on channel 386. You can also listen to them on GoHeels.com, The Varsity Network, and Tune In.
- Streaming: You can watch the ESPN2 broadcast on Watch ESPN
- Line: UNC +3.5
