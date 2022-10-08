UNC Football: Miami Game Thread

UNC bounced back from their disappointing loss against Notre Dame last week when they easily handled Virginia Tech in Chapel Hill. It was the defense’s strongest performance of the season so far, and hopefully a sign of things to come. Drake Maye was also practically unstoppable, accounting in some way for all five UNC touchdowns.

Today, the team heads to Coral Gables for a date with Miami. The Hurricanes had a bye last week following back to back losses to Texas A&M and Middle Tennessee State, making them 2-2 on the year so far. Hopefully the Tar Heels were able to figure out whatever ailed them in the Notre Dame game that sparked last week’s success, and hopefully it carries over into today.

With the boost for playing at home, the line puts Carolina as the underdogs for today’s game. However, if Maye plays like he did a week ago...well, it’s hard to not feel like that may not hold up.

As always, we’ll be back after the game with a complete roundup of the happenings. Until then...

Go Heels!