UNC vs. College of Charleston: How to Watch

Carolina welcomes College of Charleston tomorrow for Game 2 of the 2022-23 season. Last season, the brave Tar Heels ventured to a packed and raucous TD Arena, where they bested the Cougars 94-83, after trailing by six at halftime. It’s a venue few Power 5 teams dare to enter.

UNC fans may remember last season’s win as the last vintage performance from Kerwin Walton, as the sophomore sniper hit three 3’s en route to a 14-point, three-rebound performance. With Walton gone, it will be up to starters Caleb Love and RJ Davis to provide the preponderance of perimeter punch. The Tar Heels are heavy favorites, and it will be instructive to see if they can impose their will on CoC in a way they couldn’t over UNCW.

Good luck to everyone watching the game. I know the dreaded “RSN” is sometimes unkind, but hopefully your market won’t blackout ACCNX.

Embrace the moment.



On the latest episode of Coaches Corner presented by Uptown Social, @patkelsey and @Ev_German preview our showdown with #1 North Carolina. Tune in tomorrow on Bally Sports/ACCNX.#OurCity pic.twitter.com/gZ9AMPcZR4 — Charleston Basketball (@CofCBasketball) November 10, 2022