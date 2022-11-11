UNC vs. College of Charleston: Game Thread

The North Carolina Tar Heels are just moments away from taking on the College of Charleston in the second game of the regular season. The Heels won a sloppy game last week, and look to display a more polished performance against the Cougars.

If I had to guess, Hubert Davis likely focused on ball movement and rebounding this week in practice. The Heels only had four assists for the entire game, and they finished with a 20% three-point shooting percentage. What we’ll hopefully see tonight is players setting up their teammates for more shots on the perimeter, and they will need to do much better on the glass so they can get more second-chance opportunities than they did last week.

Since it is a regional sports network game, the channel it is on will depend on where you are located in the US.