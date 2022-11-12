UNC vs. Wake Forest: How to Watch

The North Carolina Tar Heels travel to Winston-Salem as underdogs tonight, despite a no. 15 ranking and winners of five straight. The Demon Deacons are slumping. However, Wake Forest is looking for their high-powered offense to return to form against a Carolina defense that is improving but is not starting on time.
Saturday night is the 110th meeting between UNC and WF. Carolina owns a 71-36-2 record versus Wake Forest, which is the most wins over any single opponent. Mack Brown is 11-3 all-time against the Deacs, including one win as head coach of Appalachian State.
UNC is on a two-game winning streak over Wake, with both teams scoring over 50 points in each of those matchups.
The Tar Heels are sporting a blue-white-white uniform tonight:
Under the lights on Saturday night #CarolinaFootball #UNCommon pic.twitter.com/U6OKG2XWfK— Carolina Football (@UNCFootball) November 10, 2022
A perfect road record and a trip to the ACC Championship Game are on the line tonight. Here’s how to catch the action in this important game in the Twin City:
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Location: Truist Field at Wake Forest, Winston-Salem, NC
- TV: ESPN2: Clay Matvick, play-by-play; Rocky Boiman, analyst; Dawn Davenport, sideline
- Radio: Tar Heel Sports Network with Jones Angell, play-by-play; Brian Simmons, analyst; Lee Pace, sideline. Here’s a list of affiliates airing the THSN broadcast. On Sirius XM and online, the THSN feed will air on channel 81. You can also listen to them on GoHeels.com, The Varsity Network, and Tune In.
- Streaming: The ESPN2 broadcast can be streamed on Watch ESPN
- Line: UNC +4, O/U 77
