UNC vs. Wake Forest: How to Watch

The North Carolina Tar Heels travel to Winston-Salem as underdogs tonight, despite a no. 15 ranking and winners of five straight. The Demon Deacons are slumping. However, Wake Forest is looking for their high-powered offense to return to form against a Carolina defense that is improving but is not starting on time.

Saturday night is the 110th meeting between UNC and WF. Carolina owns a 71-36-2 record versus Wake Forest, which is the most wins over any single opponent. Mack Brown is 11-3 all-time against the Deacs, including one win as head coach of Appalachian State.

UNC is on a two-game winning streak over Wake, with both teams scoring over 50 points in each of those matchups.

The Tar Heels are sporting a blue-white-white uniform tonight:

A perfect road record and a trip to the ACC Championship Game are on the line tonight. Here’s how to catch the action in this important game in the Twin City: