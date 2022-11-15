 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Top 25: Week of 11/14

Football locked up a ACC title game spot and basketball got off to a winning start in an eventful weekend.

By Matt Ferenchick
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 12 North Carolina at Wake Forest Photo by David Jensen/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

It was a big weekend for UNC sports. Basketball season kicked off with both the men’s and women’s teams both picking up a pair of wins to start their news years. However, the big news came on the football field, where the Tar Heels locked up the ACC Coastal Division title with their win over Wake Forest. Thanks to the win, Carolina will be headed to Charlotte for their second ever ACC Championship Game on December 3rd.

After that eventful weekend, let’s see where things stand in the various AP rankings.

Football

AP Top 25

  1. Georgia (62 first place votes)
  2. Ohio State (1)
  3. Michigan
  4. TCU
  5. Tennessee
  6. LSU
  7. USC
  8. Alabama
  9. Clemson
  10. Utah
  11. Penn State
  12. Oregon
  13. North Carolina
  14. Ole Miss
  15. Washington
  16. UCLA
  17. UCF
  18. Notre Dame
  19. Kansas State
  20. Florida State
  21. Tulane
  22. Cincinnati
  23. Coastal Carolina
  24. Oklahoma State
  25. Oregon State

Where is UNC?

The newly crowned Coastal Division champions continued their rise in this week’s poll. The Heels moved up another two spots and are now #13.

Biggest Winners

Every team from #22 to #25 are new entrants from last week’s poll, but the biggest rise belonged to team that just squeaked in. Washington jumped up nine spots this week thanks to their victory over Oregon on Saturday.

Biggest Losers

Texas went into their weekend game at #18 and the betting favorites against TCU, despite the Horned Frogs’ undefeated record. A couple days and just three offensive points in a 17-10 loss later, Texas has fallen out of the top 25. UCLA suffered a pretty big fall as well, dropping seven spots after taking a loss to Arizona.

Conference Breakdown

  • Pac-12: 6
  • SEC: 5
  • AAC: 3
  • ACC: 3
  • Big 12: 3
  • Big Ten: 3
  • Independent: 1
  • Sun Belt: 1

Marquee Matchups This Week

  • #4 TCU (10-0, 7-0 Big 12) at Baylor (6-4, 4-2 Big 12) - Saturday at 12:00 PM ET on FOX
  • #7 USC (9-1, 7-1 Pac-12) at #16 UCLA (8-2, 5-2 Pac-12) - Saturday at 8:00 PM ET on FOX
  • #10 Utah (8-2, 6-1 Pac-12) at #12 Oregon (8-2, 6-1 Pac-12) - Saturday at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN

Men’s Basketball

AP Top 25

  1. North Carolina (44 first place votes)
  2. Gonzaga (14)
  3. Houston (2)
  4. Kentucky (3)
  5. Baylor
  6. Kansas
  7. Duke
  8. UCLA
  9. Arkansas
  10. Creighton
  11. Texas
  12. Indiana
  13. Auburn
  14. Arizona
  15. TCU
  16. Virginia
  17. San Diego State
  18. Alabama
  19. Illinois
  20. Michigan
  21. Dayton
  22. Tennessee
  23. Texas Tech
  24. Texas A&M
  25. UConn

Where is UNC?

Despite their first two games not going completely smoothly, the Tar Heels retained the #1 overall ranking for the first new poll of the season. The not completely convincing wins did apparently cause three people to move the Carolina, as they only got 44 first-place votes compared to 47 in the preseason poll.

Marquee Matchups This Week

  • #7 Duke (2-0) vs. #6 Kansas (2-0) in Indianapolis - Tonight at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN
  • #16 Virginia (2-0) vs. #5 Baylor (2-0) in Las Vegas - Friday at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2
  • #4 Kentucky (2-0) at #2 Gonzaga - Sunday at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN

Women’s Basketball

AP Top 25

  1. South Carolina (30 first place votes)
  2. Stanford
  3. Texas
  4. Iowa
  5. UConn
  6. Louisville
  7. Iowa State
  8. Ohio State
  9. Notre Dame
  10. NC State
  11. Tennessee
  12. Indiana
  13. North Carolina
  14. Virginia Tech
  15. LSU
  16. Oklahoma
  17. Baylor
  18. Arizona
  19. Maryland
  20. Creighton
  21. Oregon
  22. Nebraska
  23. Michigan
  24. Villanova
  25. Utah

Where is UNC?

Despite two blowout wins to start the year, Carolina actually moved down a spot from the preseason poll. That’s because now #8 Ohio State upset Tennessee, causing the Buckeyes to rocket up and bump a couple undefeated teams, UNC included, down a spot.

Marquee Matchups This Week

  • #16 Oklahoma (2-0) at #25 Utah (3-0) - Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network
  • #10 NC State (3-0) at #5 UConn (1-0) - Sunday at 1:00 PM ET on FS1
  • #1 South Carolina (2-0) at #2 Stanford (4-0) - Sunday at 3:00 PM ET on ABC

