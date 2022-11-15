Top 25: Week of 11/14

It was a big weekend for UNC sports. Basketball season kicked off with both the men’s and women’s teams both picking up a pair of wins to start their news years. However, the big news came on the football field, where the Tar Heels locked up the ACC Coastal Division title with their win over Wake Forest. Thanks to the win, Carolina will be headed to Charlotte for their second ever ACC Championship Game on December 3rd.

After that eventful weekend, let’s see where things stand in the various AP rankings.

Football

AP Top 25

Where is UNC?

The newly crowned Coastal Division champions continued their rise in this week’s poll. The Heels moved up another two spots and are now #13.

Biggest Winners

Every team from #22 to #25 are new entrants from last week’s poll, but the biggest rise belonged to team that just squeaked in. Washington jumped up nine spots this week thanks to their victory over Oregon on Saturday.

Biggest Losers

Texas went into their weekend game at #18 and the betting favorites against TCU, despite the Horned Frogs’ undefeated record. A couple days and just three offensive points in a 17-10 loss later, Texas has fallen out of the top 25. UCLA suffered a pretty big fall as well, dropping seven spots after taking a loss to Arizona.

Conference Breakdown

Pac-12: 6

SEC: 5

AAC: 3

ACC: 3

Big 12: 3

Big Ten: 3

Independent: 1

Sun Belt: 1

Marquee Matchups This Week

#4 TCU (10-0, 7-0 Big 12) at Baylor (6-4, 4-2 Big 12) - Saturday at 12:00 PM ET on FOX

#7 USC (9-1, 7-1 Pac-12) at #16 UCLA (8-2, 5-2 Pac-12) - Saturday at 8:00 PM ET on FOX

#10 Utah (8-2, 6-1 Pac-12) at #12 Oregon (8-2, 6-1 Pac-12) - Saturday at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN

Men’s Basketball

AP Top 25

North Carolina (44 first place votes) Gonzaga (14) Houston (2) Kentucky (3) Baylor Kansas Duke UCLA Arkansas Creighton Texas Indiana Auburn Arizona TCU Virginia San Diego State Alabama Illinois Michigan Dayton Tennessee Texas Tech Texas A&M UConn

Where is UNC?

Despite their first two games not going completely smoothly, the Tar Heels retained the #1 overall ranking for the first new poll of the season. The not completely convincing wins did apparently cause three people to move the Carolina, as they only got 44 first-place votes compared to 47 in the preseason poll.

Marquee Matchups This Week

#7 Duke (2-0) vs. #6 Kansas (2-0) in Indianapolis - Tonight at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN

#16 Virginia (2-0) vs. #5 Baylor (2-0) in Las Vegas - Friday at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2

#4 Kentucky (2-0) at #2 Gonzaga - Sunday at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN

Women’s Basketball

AP Top 25

South Carolina (30 first place votes) Stanford Texas Iowa UConn Louisville Iowa State Ohio State Notre Dame NC State Tennessee Indiana North Carolina Virginia Tech LSU Oklahoma Baylor Arizona Maryland Creighton Oregon Nebraska Michigan Villanova Utah

Where is UNC?

Despite two blowout wins to start the year, Carolina actually moved down a spot from the preseason poll. That’s because now #8 Ohio State upset Tennessee, causing the Buckeyes to rocket up and bump a couple undefeated teams, UNC included, down a spot.

Marquee Matchups This Week