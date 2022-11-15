UNC vs. Gardner-Webb: How to Watch

How confusing is it in this day and age to watch a team on the dreaded RSNs?
I was in line at Target on Saturday, decked out in Tar Heel gear as I was going to watch the football game. A gentleman approached me asking if I had watched the College of Charleston game, and then how was I able to watch it? This gentleman was definitely older than me, and when I tried to explain it was on the local RSN he nodded and said “which one is that? Oh yeah, I don’t get that cause I have (x) streaming.”
The sooner the ACC is done with this contract that puts some of their events on these regional cable networks, the better.
Luckily for all of us, this is only going to happen one more time for Carolina Basketball this season — January 17th against Boston College. If you had trouble watching on Friday night, go ahead and research now how to get access to an RSN by then!
Tonight, the game is back on the ACC Network, which thanks to the recent deal with Comcast everyone should at least have access to now. With that in mind, here’s all the details you need to watch the Tar Heels go up against the Bulldogs tonight.
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Location: Dean E. Smith Center - Chapel Hill, NC
- TV: ACC Network, Wes Durham and Dan Bonner on the call
- Radio: Tar Heel Sports Network will air the UNC broadcast, featuring Jones Angell, Eric Montross, and company. Here’s a list of affiliates airing the THSN broadcast. On Sirius XM, you can listen to THSN on channel 193, while you can also listen to that broadcast on The Varsity Network, the TuneIn app, or on Goheels.com
- Streaming: The ACC Network broadcast can be seen on the Watch ESPN app on your various devices, or on your computer via Watch ESPN here.
