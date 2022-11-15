UNC vs. Gardner-Webb: Game Thread

We’re just a few minutes away from tip off as the Tar Heels will try to stay undefeated, this time against the Bulldogs of Gardner-Webb. It hasn’t been pretty to start, but finally, in the second half against College of Charleston, we saw a lot of what we were expecting from this squad at the beginning of the season.

The question is whether or not that momentum will carry over to tonight’s game against, arguably, their weakest opponent so far this season. The Bulldogs have started 0-2, both games on the road, and there really isn’t much of a reason why this game should be close if we see the version of the Tar Heels we saw in the second half Friday. Of course, games like this are the perfect opportunity to experiment with lineups, and for players to try to “get right” as it were in areas they have been struggling like rebounds and three-point shooting.

We’ll see how it all shakes out. Tune in however you plan to and join us in discussion. As always, we’ll be here after with recap and analysis of what happened. Go Heels!