UNC vs. Georgia Tech: How to Watch

One week after capturing the last Coastal Division championship, the North Carolina Tar Heels are hosting Georgia Tech in a rare 5:30 PM kickoff.

The Ramblin’ Wreck leads the series against Carolina 31-21-3. Contrast this with Mack Brown’s 7-4-1 record over GT.

From their first meeting in 1915 to a 41-0 beating by the Tar Heels in Chapel Hill in 1982, Georgia Tech held a 10-6-2 record over UNC.

Georgia Tech joined the ACC in 1979 in all sports except football. In 1983, the Yellow Jackets began conference competition on the gridiron.

From 1983 to the end of the Brown 1.0 era in 1997, Georgia Tech was just 4-10-1 against Carolina.

Next came 16 years of dominance of GT over UNC. Over the next decade and a half, the Yellow Jackets went 14-2 against the Tar Heels.

T.J. Logan’s touchdown run with seconds left on the clock in 2014 started the first winning streak over Georgia Tech since the 1990s.

The history of the series is so interesting because the lines of demarcation are so distinct.

Back to today. The Yellow Jackets rank near the bottom of the ACC in offense and defense. With two big games on the horizon, the conditions for a trap game are set.

The Tar Heels must come into this game with the same focus and intensity that is required for those other upcoming games. That is the championship mindset required for November and December.

Here’s the timeless look for the field Saturday night:

Below are the vitals for Saturday night’s action at Kenan: