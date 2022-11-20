UNC vs. James Madison: How to Watch

Has everyone had time to wash the bad taste of last night’s football game out of your mouths? No? Alright, me neither. Still, Carolina Basketball will face off against James Madison in just a few hours in hopes of improving their record to 4-0. If you haven’t checked out my three to watch article yet, I will save you some time and tell you that this is a very early trap game that the Heels could lose if they do not take the Dukes seriously. But surely that won’t be an issue, right?

The biggest question in this game is whether or not the Heels can play 40 minutes of basketball, which is a lot to ask considering the games so far. While that may sound harsh, the offense sputtered out of the gate against Gardner-Webb, and struggled to separate themselves against Charleston and UNCW. Armando Bacot may be the key to keeping things from being way closer than they need to be, but really the entire starting lineup is going to have to match Pete Nance’s energy from the previous game if they want to cruise to a victory. The Dukes are a really good shooting team, so this will likely need to be the Heels’ best defensive performance yet.

If you are unable to make it to the Dean Dome for the game, don’t worry: we have you covered. Here’s how you can watch/listen to this afternoon’s game: