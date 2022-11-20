UNC vs. James Madison: Game Thread

The North Carolina Tar Heels are just moments away from squaring off against James Madison in the Dean Smith Center. Both of these teams go into this game undefeated, with James Madison having a one-game edge over the Heels. This is arguably the toughest test for both teams so far this season, and it’ll be really interesting to see how things play out.

For the Heels, the name of the game for this one is to find some level of consistency. So far this season we have seen entire halves of bad play followed by a second half of good play, which could spell trouble during the Phil Knight Invitational tournament this weekend. The good news is that Pete Nance had his arrival party against Gardner-Webb, so that should help balance out things when the other starters aren’t getting it done. However, the fact of the matter is that he shouldn’t need to do that, and hopefully today’s game will be a turning point in that regard.

As always, we will be back after the game with some post-game analysis and takes. Until then, Go Heels!