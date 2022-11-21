UNC Basketball: Check out BreakingT’s newest starting five t-shirt

I know what all of you have been thinking: “Gee, it’s been quite a while since we’ve gotten some new t-shirts from BreakingT. I have some money burning a hole in my pocket and would love some new gear!” If that is you, I have some good news for you: our good friends at BreakingT just released a new shirt for the 2022-23 basketball season, and the new design may look familiar to some of you. Check it out:

As some of you may remember, last season BreakingT released a similar design in honor of the Iron Five, and it did so well that they decided to bring it back. This time, of course, the newest addition to the shirt is Northwestern transfer Pete Nance, who has looked more and more comfortable on the team over the last couple of games. There have been some struggles over the first four games, but this still could be the year that the Tar Heels get redemption for the second time in less than 10 years. This would be a great shirt to add to anybody’s collection, and it would be an amazing Christmas gift for any Carolina fan.

If any of you are not familiar with BreakingT’s shirts, I will be the first to tell you that these shirts are extremely comfortable. They are also really good quality: the first shirt I ever got from them has outlasted several shirts from other companies. My most recent acquisition was the Caleb Love shirt of him hitting the legendary three-point shot over Mark Williams. NIL has made BreakingT shirts even better than they were before, and I’m excited to pick up their new design, as well as their future designs that we may get this season.

If you would like to get started on some early Christmas shopping or are in need of a new shirt yourself, you can pick up the starting lineup shirt by going to BreakingT.com/TarHeelBlog. Happy shopping, and Go Heels!