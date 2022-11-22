Top 25: Week of 11/21

It’s Thanksgiving week, which is always a pretty big one in college sports. In basketball, that means it’s time for all the early seasons tournaments and some fun daytime basketball to have on in the background and you get ready for festivities. For football, that means it’s rivalry week. The hatred is about to flow this weekend, as many teams will wrap up their regular seasons against the opponent they would love to beat.

Before all that action gets started, let’s check in on where things stand in this week’s AP Top 25 rankings.

Football

AP Top 25

Where is UNC?

Sigh. After creeping closer towards the top ten, UNC are going the wrong direction thanks to Saturday’s loss to Georgia Tech. Not that it was surprising, but the Tar Heels fell five spots thanks to the defeat.

Biggest Winners

Notre Dame’s rise after their early season struggles continued, as they replaced UNC at #13, and moved up a week high five spots. At least that loss on Carolina’s résumé isn’t that bad.

Biggest Losers

The Tar Heels were among the biggest drops of anyone, but there actually were a couple teams ahead of them. Ole Miss losing to Arkansas saw them fall six spots, but the biggest drop belongs to UCF, who dropped eight spots and are now barely holding onto a top 25 spot.

Conference Breakdown

Pac-12: 6

SEC: 5

AAC: 3

ACC: 3

Big 12: 3

Big Ten: 3

Independent: 1

Sun Belt: 1

Marquee Matchups This Week

#3 Michigan (11-0, 8-0 Big Ten) at #2 Ohio State (11-0, 8-0 Big Ten) - Saturday at 12:00 PM ET on FOX

#12 Oregon (9-2, 7-1 Pac-12) at #23 Oregon State (8-3, 5-3 Pac-12) - Saturday at 3:30 PM ET on ABC

#18 Notre Dame (8-3) at #7 USC (10-1) - Saturday at 7:30 PM ET on ABC

Men’s Basketball

AP Top 25

North Carolina (47 first place votes) Houston (9) Kansas (1) Texas (5) Virginia (1) Gonzaga Baylor Duke Arkansas Creighton Indiana Michigan State Auburn Arizona Kentucky Illinois San Diego State Alabama UCLA UConn Texas Tech Tennessee Maryland Purdue Iowa

Where is UNC?

While the Tar Heels still haven’t quite put together a complete 40 minutes of basketball, they still retain their #1 ranking. In fact, Gonzaga’s loss to Texas has actually allowed them to increase the lead a bit. UNC gained three more first place votes, jumping to 47 after getting 44 in the previous poll.

Marquee Matchups This Week

There’s not a ton of currently set big matchups, but this is Thanksgiving week, which means it’s tournament time. There will be plenty of big matchups to watch, we mostly just don’t know what ones yet. Some tournaments to keep on eye on include the Phil Knight Invitation, featuring UNC and three other ranked teams, and the Maui Invitational, which has three top 15 teams.

Women’s Basketball

AP Top 25

South Carolina (29 first place votes) Stanford UConn Ohio State Iowa State Indiana Notre Dame North Carolina Iowa Louisville Virginia Tech LSU NC State Maryland Arizona Creighton Utah Oregon Texas UCLA Baylor Michigan Tennessee (tied for #23) Villanova (tied for #23) Kansas State

Where is UNC?

Well, hello there top 10. After picking up two more wins and seeing some higher ranked teams fall, the Tar Heels have cracked the top 10, moving up five spots to #8.

Marquee Matchups This Week