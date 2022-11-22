Top 25: Week of 11/21

It’s Thanksgiving week, which is always a pretty big one in college sports. In basketball, that means it’s time for all the early seasons tournaments and some fun daytime basketball to have on in the background and you get ready for festivities. For football, that means it’s rivalry week. The hatred is about to flow this weekend, as many teams will wrap up their regular seasons against the opponent they would love to beat.
Before all that action gets started, let’s check in on where things stand in this week’s AP Top 25 rankings.
Football
AP Top 25
- Georgia (62 first place votes)
- Ohio State (1)
- Michigan
- TCU
- USC
- LSU
- Clemson
- Alabama
- Tennessee
- Oregon
- Penn State
- Washington
- Notre Dame
- Utah
- Kansas State
- Florida State
- UCLA
- North Carolina
- Tulane
- Ole Miss
- Cincinnati
- Oregon State
- Coastal Carolina
- Texas
- UCF
Where is UNC?
Sigh. After creeping closer towards the top ten, UNC are going the wrong direction thanks to Saturday’s loss to Georgia Tech. Not that it was surprising, but the Tar Heels fell five spots thanks to the defeat.
Biggest Winners
Notre Dame’s rise after their early season struggles continued, as they replaced UNC at #13, and moved up a week high five spots. At least that loss on Carolina’s résumé isn’t that bad.
Biggest Losers
The Tar Heels were among the biggest drops of anyone, but there actually were a couple teams ahead of them. Ole Miss losing to Arkansas saw them fall six spots, but the biggest drop belongs to UCF, who dropped eight spots and are now barely holding onto a top 25 spot.
Conference Breakdown
- Pac-12: 6
- SEC: 5
- AAC: 3
- ACC: 3
- Big 12: 3
- Big Ten: 3
- Independent: 1
- Sun Belt: 1
Marquee Matchups This Week
- #3 Michigan (11-0, 8-0 Big Ten) at #2 Ohio State (11-0, 8-0 Big Ten) - Saturday at 12:00 PM ET on FOX
- #12 Oregon (9-2, 7-1 Pac-12) at #23 Oregon State (8-3, 5-3 Pac-12) - Saturday at 3:30 PM ET on ABC
- #18 Notre Dame (8-3) at #7 USC (10-1) - Saturday at 7:30 PM ET on ABC
Men’s Basketball
AP Top 25
- North Carolina (47 first place votes)
- Houston (9)
- Kansas (1)
- Texas (5)
- Virginia (1)
- Gonzaga
- Baylor
- Duke
- Arkansas
- Creighton
- Indiana
- Michigan State
- Auburn
- Arizona
- Kentucky
- Illinois
- San Diego State
- Alabama
- UCLA
- UConn
- Texas Tech
- Tennessee
- Maryland
- Purdue
- Iowa
Where is UNC?
While the Tar Heels still haven’t quite put together a complete 40 minutes of basketball, they still retain their #1 ranking. In fact, Gonzaga’s loss to Texas has actually allowed them to increase the lead a bit. UNC gained three more first place votes, jumping to 47 after getting 44 in the previous poll.
Marquee Matchups This Week
- There’s not a ton of currently set big matchups, but this is Thanksgiving week, which means it’s tournament time. There will be plenty of big matchups to watch, we mostly just don’t know what ones yet. Some tournaments to keep on eye on include the Phil Knight Invitation, featuring UNC and three other ranked teams, and the Maui Invitational, which has three top 15 teams.
Women’s Basketball
AP Top 25
- South Carolina (29 first place votes)
- Stanford
- UConn
- Ohio State
- Iowa State
- Indiana
- Notre Dame
- North Carolina
- Iowa
- Louisville
- Virginia Tech
- LSU
- NC State
- Maryland
- Arizona
- Creighton
- Utah
- Oregon
- Texas
- UCLA
- Baylor
- Michigan
- Tennessee (tied for #23)
- Villanova (tied for #23)
- Kansas State
Where is UNC?
Well, hello there top 10. After picking up two more wins and seeing some higher ranked teams fall, the Tar Heels have cracked the top 10, moving up five spots to #8.
Marquee Matchups This Week
- The women also have some tournaments going on this week, meaning we don’t know the full extent of the big matchups. UNC play in arguably the biggest women’s tournament this week, also taking part in the Phil Knight Invitational. They are one of three ranked teams in the field, and open play against one of them, taking on #18 Oregon on Thursday at 5:00 PM ET on ESPNU.
