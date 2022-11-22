 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Top 25: Week of 11/21

Ahead of a busy week, let’s check in on where the rankings stand.

By Matt Ferenchick
Gardner-Webb v North Carolina Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images

It’s Thanksgiving week, which is always a pretty big one in college sports. In basketball, that means it’s time for all the early seasons tournaments and some fun daytime basketball to have on in the background and you get ready for festivities. For football, that means it’s rivalry week. The hatred is about to flow this weekend, as many teams will wrap up their regular seasons against the opponent they would love to beat.

Before all that action gets started, let’s check in on where things stand in this week’s AP Top 25 rankings.

Football

AP Top 25

  1. Georgia (62 first place votes)
  2. Ohio State (1)
  3. Michigan
  4. TCU
  5. USC
  6. LSU
  7. Clemson
  8. Alabama
  9. Tennessee
  10. Oregon
  11. Penn State
  12. Washington
  13. Notre Dame
  14. Utah
  15. Kansas State
  16. Florida State
  17. UCLA
  18. North Carolina
  19. Tulane
  20. Ole Miss
  21. Cincinnati
  22. Oregon State
  23. Coastal Carolina
  24. Texas
  25. UCF

Where is UNC?

Sigh. After creeping closer towards the top ten, UNC are going the wrong direction thanks to Saturday’s loss to Georgia Tech. Not that it was surprising, but the Tar Heels fell five spots thanks to the defeat.

Biggest Winners

Notre Dame’s rise after their early season struggles continued, as they replaced UNC at #13, and moved up a week high five spots. At least that loss on Carolina’s résumé isn’t that bad.

Biggest Losers

The Tar Heels were among the biggest drops of anyone, but there actually were a couple teams ahead of them. Ole Miss losing to Arkansas saw them fall six spots, but the biggest drop belongs to UCF, who dropped eight spots and are now barely holding onto a top 25 spot.

Conference Breakdown

  • Pac-12: 6
  • SEC: 5
  • AAC: 3
  • ACC: 3
  • Big 12: 3
  • Big Ten: 3
  • Independent: 1
  • Sun Belt: 1

Marquee Matchups This Week

  • #3 Michigan (11-0, 8-0 Big Ten) at #2 Ohio State (11-0, 8-0 Big Ten) - Saturday at 12:00 PM ET on FOX
  • #12 Oregon (9-2, 7-1 Pac-12) at #23 Oregon State (8-3, 5-3 Pac-12) - Saturday at 3:30 PM ET on ABC
  • #18 Notre Dame (8-3) at #7 USC (10-1) - Saturday at 7:30 PM ET on ABC

Men’s Basketball

AP Top 25

  1. North Carolina (47 first place votes)
  2. Houston (9)
  3. Kansas (1)
  4. Texas (5)
  5. Virginia (1)
  6. Gonzaga
  7. Baylor
  8. Duke
  9. Arkansas
  10. Creighton
  11. Indiana
  12. Michigan State
  13. Auburn
  14. Arizona
  15. Kentucky
  16. Illinois
  17. San Diego State
  18. Alabama
  19. UCLA
  20. UConn
  21. Texas Tech
  22. Tennessee
  23. Maryland
  24. Purdue
  25. Iowa

Where is UNC?

While the Tar Heels still haven’t quite put together a complete 40 minutes of basketball, they still retain their #1 ranking. In fact, Gonzaga’s loss to Texas has actually allowed them to increase the lead a bit. UNC gained three more first place votes, jumping to 47 after getting 44 in the previous poll.

Marquee Matchups This Week

  • There’s not a ton of currently set big matchups, but this is Thanksgiving week, which means it’s tournament time. There will be plenty of big matchups to watch, we mostly just don’t know what ones yet. Some tournaments to keep on eye on include the Phil Knight Invitation, featuring UNC and three other ranked teams, and the Maui Invitational, which has three top 15 teams.

Women’s Basketball

AP Top 25

  1. South Carolina (29 first place votes)
  2. Stanford
  3. UConn
  4. Ohio State
  5. Iowa State
  6. Indiana
  7. Notre Dame
  8. North Carolina
  9. Iowa
  10. Louisville
  11. Virginia Tech
  12. LSU
  13. NC State
  14. Maryland
  15. Arizona
  16. Creighton
  17. Utah
  18. Oregon
  19. Texas
  20. UCLA
  21. Baylor
  22. Michigan
  23. Tennessee (tied for #23)
  24. Villanova (tied for #23)
  25. Kansas State

Where is UNC?

Well, hello there top 10. After picking up two more wins and seeing some higher ranked teams fall, the Tar Heels have cracked the top 10, moving up five spots to #8.

Marquee Matchups This Week

  • The women also have some tournaments going on this week, meaning we don’t know the full extent of the big matchups. UNC play in arguably the biggest women’s tournament this week, also taking part in the Phil Knight Invitational. They are one of three ranked teams in the field, and open play against one of them, taking on #18 Oregon on Thursday at 5:00 PM ET on ESPNU.

