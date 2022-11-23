UNC Podcast: Yellow Jacket allergies, two top tens, and a national championship

Welcome back to the What in Tar Nation podcast! Brandon Anderson (@THBBrandon), Tanya Anderson (@Tanya__Anderson), and Julius Emanuel (@UNC_TarHeelNation) have returned to discuss everything that has been going on in the world of Carolina athletics!

In this episode we will be discussing:

Carolina football’s brutal loss to Georgia Tech, and what it means moving forward.

The upcoming game against NC State, and whether or not they will bless curse us with their black uniforms.

curse us with their black uniforms. The UNC men’s basketball team taking down James Madison to keep their #1 spot in the AP poll.

We preview the Phil Knight Invitational, and discuss how we do not need it to ruin our Thanksgiving.

Discussing the women’s field hockey team winning the national championship, putting the cherry on top of Erin Matson’s GOAT’d career.

Finally, we discuss UNC women’s basketball entering the top 10 in the AP poll, and expectations for the season.

Here is how you can access the podcast through your favorite app:

Apple Podcast

Spotify

Stitcher

Please be sure to subscribe to the channel if you haven’t already through, and also be sure to leave a five-star review. We will be back next week to discuss the outcome of the Phil Knight Invitational, the football game against NC State, and more! Until then, Go Heels!