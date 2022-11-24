UNC vs. Portland: How to Watch

Happy Thanksgiving! While this is a holiday most normally associated with football, there is also going to be some basketball for to check out today. North Carolina is up in the pacific northwest as they’re set to open their run in the Phil Knight Invitational this afternoon. To kick things off, they’ll face off against the Portland Pilots.

Portland, from the WCC, are 4-2 so far in the young season. None of their wins are especially impressive, but then again, you could say the same thing about the Tar Heels. UNC will go in as favorites with the hope of moving through to the winner’s bracket of the three round tournament.

If you’re looking to catch the basketball action before your Thanksgiving meal, here’s everything you need to know about how to watch this afternoon’s game.