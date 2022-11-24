UNC vs. Portland: Game Thread

The North Carolina Tar Heels are just moments away from taking on the Portland Pilots in their first game of the Phil Knight Invitational. The Heels are going into this one with a 4-0 record after decisively taking down James Madison. As for the Pilots, they are going into this game having lost their most recent game against Seattle University, and are hoping to pull off a major upset.

The Heels may have played their most complete game yet against JMU, though it was still far from perfect. The biggest factor in the win against the Dukes was Armando Bacot, who finished with 19 points and 23 rebounds. While it might not be completely realistic for him to repeat this stat line, the Heels still need him to wreak havoc on the boards and get his shots in the paint in order to win this game. They will also need another big performance from RJ Davis, who is coming off of a 21-point performance. If these two players bring their A-games once again, and they get help from one of the other Tar Heels, things should work out in their favor.

As always, we will be back after the game with post-game analysis and takes. Until then, Go Heels!