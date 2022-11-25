UNC vs. NC State: How to Watch

Well, the trap game was mentioned last week, and the North Carolina Tar Heels were snared like Wile E. Coyote.

This week, the coyote’s close relative, the wolf, is in town. NC State would love nothing more than to snap its losing streak with a win over the flagship university.

However, there is an unusual feeling for today’s game. Carolina fans are still scratching their heads over the second half versus Georgia Tech, and NC State fans are not optimistic after two bad losses and a former scout-team quarterback starting under center.

And, of course, the Drake Maye comments from earlier in the season.

The Wolfpack faithful want to throw that comment back into the face of every “baby blue” wearing co-worker, neighbor, relative, and offspring they know.

We’ll have to wait with bated breath to see if Maye can return to form this afternoon.

Today’s game is the 112th meeting in the series with Carolina holding a 68-37-6 advantage. Head coach Mack Brown is 7-6 against State as UNC’s head coach but tallied two losses while at App State and Texas.

For Senior Day, the Tar Heels are bringing back the chrome domes:

Tailgaters will need their rain gear, but it looks like it will be clear for game time. Good news for Maye and the receivers.

It’s another big one in the regular season finale. Here’s how to catch the action from Kenan: