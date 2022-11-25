UNC vs. Iowa State: How to Watch

Later this evening, the North Carolina Tar Heels will take on the Iowa State Cyclones in their second game of the Phil Knight Invitational. The Heels gutted out a win against Portland in a game that was tightly contested almost the entire way through. The Cyclones didn’t have a whole lot of fun either, as they went to overtime against Villanova before eventually winning 81-79.

We haven’t had a lot of time to dig into how the Cyclones have been this season, but what we do know is that they aren’t a very good three-point shooting team. So far they are shooting at a 26.9% clip from deep, but as we all know, UNC has had a historical tendency of letting bad shooting teams catch on fire for inexplicable reasons. It also doesn’t help that they just had a pretty bad defensive performance against Portland, so we’ll have to see if Hubert Davis was able to get through to them between yesterday afternoon and now.

For those of you who have two TVs, navigating the football game against State and this one should be a breeze. For those who do not have a multiple TV setup, you’re in luck: we do have some options. Here’s how you can watch, listen, and stream this game. One quick note, though: UNC didn’t release official details when it comes to who is calling the game on TV or which Sirius XM game would be streaming it, so we provided yesterday’s details since they likely didn’t change much.