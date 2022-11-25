UNC vs. NC State: Game Thread

It’s finally here: the Tar Heels are just moments away from squaring off against NC State in the final game of the regular season. On paper, this game likely had more behind it near the beginning of the season before Devin Leary got injured, but the cold hard truth is that the Wolfpack will be very competitive in this one regardless, and the question is whether or not UNC will play harder/smarter than they did against Georgia Tech.

At the time of writing, it sounds like UNC has a decent chance of Antoine Green returning from injury. R.L. Bynum tweeted that Green is out on the field during warmups, so hopefully that is good news for Phil Longo and his offense.

#UNC wide receiver Antoine Green is out on the field catching passes in warmups. — R.L. Bynum (@RL_Bynum) November 25, 2022

UNC needs every key player to be present in this game, especially after what happened against the Yellow Jackets. It’s fair to say that their performance was the exception in their otherwise fantastic season, but it isn’t lost on me how badly the offensive line got pummeled by GT’s front seven. NC State’s defense will give the Heels fits all afternoon, and so Drake Maye & Co. will have to be ready to play one of their best games of the season.

If you are currently at the game, I hope you get to enjoy the tower lighting in front of every NC State fan on campus. If you are not at the game, feel free to chat with us during the game, and we will also be back after the game with post-game analysis and takes.

Go Heels!