UNC Basketball: Iowa State game thread

The Tar Heels have been really good at giving their fans indigestion so far in the early going of the basketball season. Being the top ranked team in the country obviously comes with lofty expectations and nowhere to go but down, but Carolina has really been living on the edge against competition you would expect them to put away easily.

Iowa State comes into this evening’s game also sitting undefeated with a 4-0 record this season. They beat Villanova in overtime in order to get a chance at UNC. They have better rebounding numbers than UNC so far this year, which could be a real problem if the Tar Heels don’t come to play. They are only allowing just over 50 points per game so far this year while UNC has allowed 70 points per game on average. It should be interesting.

As always, we’ll be back after the game with a complete roundup of the happenings. Until then...

Go Heels!