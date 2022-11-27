UNC vs. Alabama: How to Watch

Alright, we all had over 24 hours of not having to worry about Carolina (revenue) sports. Now it is time to prepare ourselves, because UNC will take on the Alabama Crimson Tide later this afternoon in the third place game of the Phil Knight Invitational. The Tide were unable to keep UConn from handing them their first loss of the season, and they will look to make a statement against who is technically still the number one team in the country. Yes, I know that will change, but I promise that they won’t see it that way.

As for UNC’s side of things, there’s not a whole lot to say: things were going relatively well against Iowa State until things fell apart in the final three minutes. I have to wonder what Hubert Davis has discussed with his players since then, but from the outside looking in, it feels like the Cyclones may have done this team a favor. Not to be a broken record, but the Heels were playing with fire for the entire start of the season, and they finally got burned against the Cyclones. Maybe that was the wake-up call that they needed, or maybe they will mess around and find out against the Tide as well. One can only hope it will be the former.

At any rate, here is how you can watch/stream UNC’s final game in Portland.

Time: 3:30 PM ET

Location: Moda Center - Portland, OR

TV: ESPN with Roxy Bernstein and Bill Walton on the call

Radio: Tar Heel Sports Network with Eric Montross, Adam Lucas, and Dave Nathan. Here’s a list of affiliates airing the THSN broadcast. You can listen to them on GoHeels.com, The Varsity Network, and Tune In.

Streaming: The ESPN broadcast can be streamed on Watch ESPN

Line: UNC +2.0