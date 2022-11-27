UNC vs. Alabama: Game Thread

We have now reached the end of the Phil Knight Invitational for the Tar Heels, and the Alabama Crimson Tide are standing in their way of either maintaining a high AP ranking after losing to Iowa State, or sliding even further down the rankings. It is hard to believe that this team won’t be motivated to put down the Tide quickly, but it’s really hard to get a feel for if they actually can. It would seem that maybe they have been playing with their food this season, but on another hand, maybe this team just isn’t gelling the way that we thought they would with so many returning players? We will find out in just a few moments.

Caleb Love, Armando Bacot, and RJ Davis will need to have much better performances if they want a chance to win. Really it is all of the starters, but these three really are the key between a win or a loss, which was apparent by their game against Iowa State. Did they almost win? One could say that, but really they never felt like they were going to win that game. Let’s just hope some guy for Alabama doesn’t figure out a way to be scorching hot from deep. What, too soon?

As always, we will be back after the game with post-game analysis and takes. Until then, Go Heels!