UNC falls to Alabama 101-103 in their second quadruple-overtime game ever

How does anybody even write about a game that went to four overtimes? Truly I never thought that I would ever witness such a thing with one of my teams, but sports can be super unpredictable and crazy, which is exactly what this game was.

If we took the time to discuss every single detail of this game, I’m sure all of you would get bored before the final paragraph. Instead, let’s talk about the important stuff: Alabama started off the game red-hot against UNC, knocking down virtually everything they wanted. They finished the half shooting 50% from the field, and made 54% of their three-point attempts. Mark Sears was unstoppable, making five of his seven attempted baskets, and yes, made four of his five three-point attempts. Perimeter defense was still a problem in this game, and was one of a few things that led to a quadruple overtime.

In the second half we saw the Caleb Love that we all know and love, the one that catches fire shooting, makes the right passes, and plays hard on defense. This led to him scoring 16 of his career-high 34 points in the final 20 minutes of regulation, though he cooled off significantly before the buzzer sounded. There were a lot of mistakes made by the Heels when trying to close the game, though to be fair, there were also a lot of Tar Heels in foul trouble: Bacot, Nance, Davis, and Love all finished the game with four fouls, though Nance earned his four during regulation. We saw a good amount of the bench in this game, and one could argue that the Heels would’ve been in a bad way had it not been for Puff Johnson’s contributions. His 10 points were huge, and his contributions on the boards were needed against a team that was aggressive in that department themselves.

The four overtimes can be summed up like this: it felt like UNC didn’t want to foul, didn’t know who to go to for shots except Caleb Love, and for some reason the Heels were allergic to attacking the paint. Sure, there was enough foul trouble to go around, but the amount of three-point attempts, floaters, and mid-range shots that were taken had to be a record that we don’t know about. A lot of shots were taken by Love, but we also eventually saw contributions from RJ Davis and Leaky Black. Ultimately the game ended thanks Alabama finally jumping out ahead by one, Caleb Love’s goaltending call getting reversed, and a bad inbound pass. One has to imagine that the Heels will be feeling this game for a few days, which is unfortunate because Indiana is coming up on Wednesday.

While the Iowa State game was arguably more disappointing than this one, I think fans can look at this game one of two ways: either you pat the team on their backs for being tough enough to take the Tide to quadruple overtime, or you focus on the multiple mistakes that were made to create the situation in the first place. I honestly don’t know where I am at right now personally, but I will say this: it shouldn’t be discounted that they were able to hang with the 18th-best team in the country for over three hours, especially with the lack of depth. If things were truly that bad for the Tar Heels, things should’ve ended swiftly during regulation, or perhaps even the first overtime.

Either way we want to look at it, the Heels are now 5-2, and they will have to somehow get ready to face off against Indiana on the road. Jonas is going to have his hands full for the next few days.