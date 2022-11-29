 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Top 25: Week of 11/28

It was a pretty eventful weekend across the board for UNC sports.

By Matt Ferenchick
Phil Knight Invitational - Women’s Championship: North Carolina v Iowa State Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images

It was not the most fun week in North Carolina Tar Heels sports over Thanksgiving weekend. Football lost a double overtime game to NC State, while men’s basketball struggled at the Phil Knight Invitational, taking their first two losses of the season. One very bright spot came from women’s basketball, who won their Phil Knight Invitational bracket, rallying from down big to beat Iowa State in the final.

Now that the dust has settled on a very eventful weekend for all three teams, let’s see where they stand in their respective AP Top 25 polls.

Football

AP Top 25

  1. Georgia (58 first place votes)
  2. Michigan (5)
  3. TCU
  4. USC
  5. Ohio State
  6. Alabama
  7. Tennessee
  8. Penn State
  9. Washington
  10. Clemson
  11. LSU
  12. Utah
  13. Kansas State
  14. Florida State
  15. Oregon
  16. Oregon State
  17. UCLA
  18. Tulane
  19. Notre Dame
  20. South Carolina
  21. Texas
  22. UCF
  23. UTSA
  24. North Carolina
  25. Mississippi State

Where is UNC?

Sigh. A second-straight loss and the third off the season led to the Tar Heels dropping six spots to #24. They’re still decently clear of Troy, who was the first team out, in terms of votes, but it’s been a pretty big fall over the last two weeks.

Biggest Winners

There are three new teams in the poll this week, with two SEC teams claiming the biggest jumps in the newest set of rankings. Fresh off their second-straight week knocking out a potential playoff contender, South Carolina moved up seven spots to #20. They were topped by Mississippi State, who went from three rankings points to #25, an increase of eight spots, after a wild Egg Bowl win.

Biggest Losers

Well the Heels had one of the bigger drops of the week, but not the biggest. Ole Miss dropped 11 spots after being on the other end of the Egg Bowl craziness. However, the biggest fall belongs to poor Coastal Carolina, who dropped 11 spots after taking a loss to James Madison.

Conference Breakdown

  • Pac-12: 6
  • SEC: 6
  • ACC: 3
  • Big 12: 3
  • Big Ten: 3
  • AAC: 2
  • Conference USA: 1
  • Independent: 1

Marquee Matchups This Week

  • Pac-12 Championship Game: #12 Utah (9-3) vs. #4 USC (11-1) - Friday at 8:00 PM ET on FOX
  • Big 12 Championship Game: #13 Kansas State (9-3) vs. #3 TCU (12-0) - Saturday at 12:00 PM ET on ABC
  • SEC Championship Game: #11 LSU (9-3) vs. #1 Georgia (12-0) - Saturday at 4:00 PM ET on CBS

Men’s Basketball

AP Top 25

  1. Houston (45 first place votes)
  2. Texas (8)
  3. Virginia (2)
  4. Arizona
  5. Purdue (8)
  6. Baylor
  7. Creighton
  8. UConn
  9. Kansas
  10. Indiana
  11. Alabama (tied for #11)
  12. Arkansas (tied for #11)
  13. Tennessee
  14. Gonzaga
  15. Auburn
  16. Illinois
  17. Duke
  18. North Carolina
  19. Kentucky
  20. Michigan State
  21. UCLA
  22. Maryland
  23. Iowa State
  24. San Diego State
  25. Ohio State

Where is UNC?

Uh, well...a lot lower than last week. The Tar Heels’ 17 spot fall from #1 to #18 was by far the biggest of the week.

Marquee Matchups This Week

  • #25 Ohio State (5-1) at #17 Duke (6-2) - Wednesday at 7:15 PM ET on ESPN
  • #7 Creighton (6-1) at #2 Texas (5-0) - Thursday at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN
  • #6 Baylor (5-1) vs. #14 Gonzaga (5-2) in Sioux Falls, SD - Friday at 8:00 PM ET on Peacock

Women’s Basketball

AP Top 25

  1. South Carolina (29 first place votes)
  2. Stanford
  3. UConn
  4. Ohio State
  5. Indiana
  6. North Carolina
  7. Notre Dame
  8. Iowa State
  9. Virginia Tech
  10. Iowa
  11. LSU
  12. NC State
  13. Creighton
  14. Arizona
  15. UCLA
  16. Utah
  17. Michigan
  18. Louisville
  19. Oregon
  20. Maryland
  21. Baylor
  22. Texas
  23. Gonzaga
  24. Marquette
  25. Villanova

Where is UNC?

Finally, a Carolina team that went in the right direction this week. After winning their bracket in Oregon, beating then #18 Oregon and then #5 Iowa State, the Tar Heels moved up two spots and now sit at #6.

Marquee Matchups This Week

  • #15 UCLA (7-0) at #1 South Carolina (6-0) - Tonight at 7:00 PM ET on SEC Network
  • #4 Ohio State (6-0) at #18 Louisville (5-2) - Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET on ACC Network
  • #3 UConn (5-0) at #7 Notre Dame (6-0) - Sunday at 3:00 PM ET on ABC

