Top 25: Week of 11/28

It was not the most fun week in North Carolina Tar Heels sports over Thanksgiving weekend. Football lost a double overtime game to NC State, while men’s basketball struggled at the Phil Knight Invitational, taking their first two losses of the season. One very bright spot came from women’s basketball, who won their Phil Knight Invitational bracket, rallying from down big to beat Iowa State in the final.

Now that the dust has settled on a very eventful weekend for all three teams, let’s see where they stand in their respective AP Top 25 polls.

Football

AP Top 25

Where is UNC?

Sigh. A second-straight loss and the third off the season led to the Tar Heels dropping six spots to #24. They’re still decently clear of Troy, who was the first team out, in terms of votes, but it’s been a pretty big fall over the last two weeks.

Biggest Winners

There are three new teams in the poll this week, with two SEC teams claiming the biggest jumps in the newest set of rankings. Fresh off their second-straight week knocking out a potential playoff contender, South Carolina moved up seven spots to #20. They were topped by Mississippi State, who went from three rankings points to #25, an increase of eight spots, after a wild Egg Bowl win.

Biggest Losers

Well the Heels had one of the bigger drops of the week, but not the biggest. Ole Miss dropped 11 spots after being on the other end of the Egg Bowl craziness. However, the biggest fall belongs to poor Coastal Carolina, who dropped 11 spots after taking a loss to James Madison.

Conference Breakdown

Pac-12: 6

SEC: 6

ACC: 3

Big 12: 3

Big Ten: 3

AAC: 2

Conference USA: 1

Independent: 1

Marquee Matchups This Week

Pac-12 Championship Game: #12 Utah (9-3) vs. #4 USC (11-1) - Friday at 8:00 PM ET on FOX

Big 12 Championship Game: #13 Kansas State (9-3) vs. #3 TCU (12-0) - Saturday at 12:00 PM ET on ABC

SEC Championship Game: #11 LSU (9-3) vs. #1 Georgia (12-0) - Saturday at 4:00 PM ET on CBS

Men’s Basketball

AP Top 25

Houston (45 first place votes) Texas (8) Virginia (2) Arizona Purdue (8) Baylor Creighton UConn Kansas Indiana Alabama (tied for #11) Arkansas (tied for #11) Tennessee Gonzaga Auburn Illinois Duke North Carolina Kentucky Michigan State UCLA Maryland Iowa State San Diego State Ohio State

Where is UNC?

Uh, well...a lot lower than last week. The Tar Heels’ 17 spot fall from #1 to #18 was by far the biggest of the week.

Marquee Matchups This Week

#25 Ohio State (5-1) at #17 Duke (6-2) - Wednesday at 7:15 PM ET on ESPN

#7 Creighton (6-1) at #2 Texas (5-0) - Thursday at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN

#6 Baylor (5-1) vs. #14 Gonzaga (5-2) in Sioux Falls, SD - Friday at 8:00 PM ET on Peacock

Women’s Basketball

AP Top 25

South Carolina (29 first place votes) Stanford UConn Ohio State Indiana North Carolina Notre Dame Iowa State Virginia Tech Iowa LSU NC State Creighton Arizona UCLA Utah Michigan Louisville Oregon Maryland Baylor Texas Gonzaga Marquette Villanova

Where is UNC?

Finally, a Carolina team that went in the right direction this week. After winning their bracket in Oregon, beating then #18 Oregon and then #5 Iowa State, the Tar Heels moved up two spots and now sit at #6.

Marquee Matchups This Week