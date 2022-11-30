UNC vs. Indiana: How to Watch

It’s time to shake off what happened over the weekend, and prepare for the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Tonight the #18 Tar Heels will face off against #10 Indiana in Bloomington, IN. This will be the 16th time that these two teams have met, with the Hoosiers currently leading the series 9-6. As far as playing in Bloomington goes, the Heels have only won two of their six visits, and are 2-2 in Assembly Hall.

Fans should feel good knowing that Hubert Davis expects the entire roster to be available for this game. Armando Bacot and Leaky Black both experienced injuries during the Alabama game, but Davis announced yesterday that both players fully participated during practice. They will need all hands on deck, because this is only one of a couple of potential Quad 1 games left in the non-conference schedule before getting into ACC play, which doesn’t look like it will be as lucrative as previous seasons when it comes to quality of wins. Make a statement tonight, and they should at least stay in the conversation of getting a high seed in the NCAA Tournament this March.

If you used up all of your vacation days already and weren’t able to make it out to Bloomington for the game, here is how you can watch/stream all of the action.

Time: 9:15 PM ET

Location: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall - Bloomington, IN

TV: ESPN with Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas, and Brooke Weisbrod on the call

Radio: Tar Heel Sports Network with Eric Montross, Adam Lucas, and Dave Nathan. Here’s a list of affiliates airing the THSN broadcast. You can listen to them on GoHeels.com, The Varsity Network, and Tune In. You can also listen to the THSN broadcast on channel 84 on Sirius/XM.

Streaming: Sling TV. The ESPN broadcast can also be streamed on Watch ESPN.

Line: UNC +5.0